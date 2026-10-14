Alex DeBrincat's new contract makes William Nylander and Auston Matthews look like steals

Alex DeBrincat's new extension is going to make things interesting around the NHL, especially when looking at what some of the league's biggest stars are making. With DeBrincat earning $13 million per season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have to be pretty happy with the contracts Auston Matthews and William Nylander are currently playing under.

Both Matthews and Nylander are making well over $10 million per season, but when looking at where the market is going, their deals could end up looking like steals. Teams are paying more for offence. And with players like DeBrincat who can get $13 million per season, it makes star players like Nylander and Matthews’ deals look like steals.

The Maple Leafs have to be thrilled with Matthews & Nylander’s current deals

DeBrincat's new $13 million-per-season extension is an interesting one when comparing his career to those of Maple Leafs stars Matthews and Nylander. While DeBrincat has established himself as a productive scorer, Matthews and Nylander have put up significantly better numbers over their NHL careers.

Matthews, who currently makes $13.2 million per season has recorded more than 400 career goals and has already hit the 69-goal mark in a single season. That came during the 2023-24 campaign, when he led the NHL in goals and showed just how much of a difference-maker he can be offensively.

Nylander, who makes $11.5 million per season has also put together some impressive seasons, reaching a career high of 98 points in 2023-24. He has developed into a consistent offensive threat for Toronto and has shown he can produce at a high level alongside Matthews, especially after the departure of Mitch Marner.

DeBrincat, meanwhile, has a career high of 41 goals, which he reached during his first season with the Ottawa Senators in 2022-23. He has also recorded multiple 30-goal seasons, making him a strong offensive player in his own right.

What will Matthews get when he is eligible?

It’s no secret that Matthews was also going to get a huge extension when he is due for one in 2027-28. However, now seeing just how much other players are getting that aren’t in the same tier as Matthews makes fans wonder how much he will get on his next deal. It wouldn’t be surprising if he signed another deal somewhere in the next four to five years and will likely become one of the highest-paid players in the league. That’d likely put him in and around $19 million.

It obviously depends on what the highest percentage of the salary cap is at the time that he is due for an extension. But what we do know is that he is going to become one of the highest-paid players in the league based on AAV.

Nevertheless, with DeBrincat now earning $13 million per season, the Maple Leafs have to be pretty happy with what Matthews and Nylander have accomplished on their current contracts.