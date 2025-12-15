A trade the Maple Leafs must make to make the playoffs

If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to become a contender for the Stanley Cup, they will need to acquire a top-six forward to bolster their offence. Matias Maccelli was a player that Brad Treliving tried to bring in during the off-season to play on a line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, but the Leafs quickly found out that it did not work out. Maccelli has been a healthy scratch for the better part of the last few weeks. There does not seem to be a lot available on the trade market, but one familiar name that comes up is Mason Marchment.

Mason Marchment was originally a Toronto Maple Leaf when they signed him to an entry-level contract back in March of 2018. He developed with the Marlies and played four NHL games with the Leafs in 2019-20 before getting traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Denis Malgin. The Maple Leafs soon realized that this was a mistake, as he excelled in Florida, tallying 47 points in 54 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He would continue that success with the Stars over the past two seasons. This year with the Kraken, he has looked solid at times, registering 13 points in 27 games.

The power forward the Leafs need

Mason Marchment would be the perfect top-six forward the Leafs need. When you look at the Leafs' forward group, they are a physically heavy group. They have big power forwards on each of their forward lines except for their second line. On the first line, they have Matthew Knies, who has turned into a star for the Leafs. Dakota Joshua, on the third line, looks like he has finally found his groove with the Leafs. On the fourth line, they have Steven Lorentz, who can play key minutes on the penalty kill.

Mason Marchment fits in perfectly on their second line with John Tavares and William Nylander. The second line is missing a player who will go into the hard areas of the ice and win puck battles. On the second line, Easton Cowan has looked very good and has found some good chemistry with the duo. For a team trying to climb back into the playoff picture, stronger depth scoring and a more consistent physical presence are essential.

Brad Treliving needs to acquire Marchment

While there are a lot of players the Maple Leafs could wish to acquire, Marchment will be the smartest and easiest to acquire. Marchment has one year remaining on his contract and could be a player the Leafs may not need to give up a lot of assets for. The playoffs are an area where Marchment has proved he can thrive. Brad Treliving can correct the mistake Kyle Dubas made by acquiring him from the Kraken.