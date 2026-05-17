A blockbuster trade that could bring Elias Pettersson to the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs winning the draft lottery completely changed the direction of their offseason. For months, most of the conversation around this team was about how they were going to reshape the roster after another disappointing finish. Now they’re sitting there with the most valuable asset in hockey: the first overall pick in a draft featuring Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg.

The expectation still feels pretty obvious. The Maple Leafs likely walk up to the podium and take McKenna without overthinking it. But if the Vancouver Canucks are serious about moving from third overall to first overall, there’s probably a much bigger conversation sitting underneath all of this, especially if Elias Pettersson becomes part of the discussion.

The blueprint of the blockbuster

The Canucks are heading into a huge offseason themselves. With Ryan Johnson now running hockey operations alongside Henrik and Daniel Sedin, it already feels like major changes could be coming after another frustrating year in Vancouver. And whether fair or unfair, Pettersson’s name keeps showing up in those conversations.

The production just hasn’t matched the contract lately. After signing the massive extension carrying an $11.6 million cap hit, Pettersson followed it up with another difficult season offensively, finishing with 51 points and looking disconnected at times from the player who once looked capable of being one of the NHL’s top centers.

At some point, both sides may just need a reset.

That’s where things start getting interesting for Toronto. If Vancouver badly wants McKenna to become the centrepiece of this new era, the Maple Leafs suddenly have leverage that almost never becomes available to contenders. And if the Canucks are willing to retain part of Pettersson’s contract, maybe somewhere in that $3.5 million range annually, it becomes a very different conversation.

At around an $8 million cap hit, Pettersson suddenly looks a lot more attractive to the Maple Leafs. Toronto could move down from No. 1 to No. 3 and still land an elite prospect like Chase Reid or whichever top forward falls, while also adding an established top-six center who is still right in the middle of his prime years.

Why this make sense for the Leafs

There’s obviously real risk attached to Pettersson right now. You can’t completely brush aside the last two seasons and pretend they didn’t happen. The inconsistency was noticeable, and there were stretches where he didn’t look confident at all.

But this is also where Toronto has to decide whether the decline is actually permanent or whether the environment in Vancouver started dragging everything down around him.

We’ve seen players look completely different after a change of scenery before. Sometimes the fit just stops working somewhere, even for elite talent. Playing beside Auston Matthews or William Nylander would also take a completely different kind of pressure off Pettersson compared to what he dealt with in Vancouver, where he often looked like he was carrying the weight of the entire organization offensively.

The fit itself honestly makes sense too. Pettersson still defends well; he can handle tough matchups, and even through the offensive struggles, the skill level is still obvious when you watch him play. There's also positional versatility with Petttersson. He can play the wing but also slide in down the middle, giving the Maple Leafs much-needed depth. The Maple Leafs would also still keep a top-three pick in the process, which is probably the biggest reason this becomes worth considering in the first place.

This trade could still be very risky

Of course, this is also the kind of trade people could spend the next decade debating.

If McKenna turns into the superstar most people expect him to become, there’s a good chance no return package is ever going to feel completely satisfying afterward. That’s just the reality of trading the first-overall pick when a player with this kind of hype is sitting there.

There’s also the contract itself. Even with retained salary, taking on six more years is a massive commitment for the Maple Leafs, and Chayka would need to be completely convinced Pettersson’s struggles were more situational than anything else.

Still, this feels like the type of swing Toronto finally has the leverage to at least explore. Whether anything actually comes from it is another story, but if the Canucks are truly desperate to get to No. 1, the Maple Leafs are in a position to ask for a lot more than futures alone.

