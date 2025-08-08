8 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Metro Division teams

Washington Capitals

Trade Target: Nic Dowd

Like the Flyers, I had a difficult time finding a real fit on this Capitals roster. They had such a surprisingly great year last season, I don't see why they would move off anyone on this roster.

The reason I landed on Dowd is that he is a stabilizing presence in the bottom six. He is in the first year of a two-year deal with an AAV of $3 million. He doesn't provide too much offensively; last year, he scored 14 goals and 13 assists in 82 games.

What Dowd does provide is an answer to who is going to play on the penalty kill. The Leafs losing Marner doesn't just affect the team's offensive numbers; they lose their best penalty-killing forward. Dowd is not only a natural centre, but he also plays on the Capitals' first unit.

I like Dowd but again, I don't think Washington is a reasonable trade partner for the Leafs.