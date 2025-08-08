8 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Metro Division teams

Philadelphia Flyers

Trade Target: Christian Dvorak

Dvorak is probably the player I like least out of the eight options I found. He signed a one-year deal with the Flyers this offseason, with an AAV of $5.4 million.

If the Leafs were to acquire Dvorak, his role would be as a bottom-six, defensive-focused centre. With Treliving making a similar deal last year for Laughton, I doubt this would happen.

If it were to happen, this deal would probably go down during the trade deadline. The Flyers are currently retaining salary on two contracts they've traded away, so they have one retention slot left. While I don't see the Leafs going after Dvorak, I definitely think he'll be dealt at this deadline.

The Flyers have a roster that was tough to find a fit for a trade with the Leafs. I wish I could've found a better option, but you aren't always going to find a fit with every team.