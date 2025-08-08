8 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Metro Division teams

New York Rangers

Trade Target: Vincent Trocheck

The Rangers had a tough season last year, missing the playoffs by six points. I'm not really sure which direction the Rangers are heading in, and I'm not high on them heading into the season.

If it is another disastrous season in New York, Rangers general manager Chris Drury will have to make more tough decisions-if he still has a job.

One of the guys I'd love to see Treliving take a shot at if he becomes available is Trocheck. I have said several times that the Leafs need a top-six forward, which is pretty obvious, but more specifically, I want the Leafs to get a second-line centre.

If you get a second-line centre, you can push Tavares out to the wing or drop him to the third-line centre role. Both those roles, I think Tavares would be better suited to.

Trocheck would fit the second-line centre role well, coming off a season where he played 82 games, recording 26 goals and 33 assists for a total of 59 points. He has also been productive in the playoffs in the past, which is obviously huge for this team.

I don't love the term on his contract. He is in the fourth year of a seven-year deal with an AAV of $5.625 million. Trocheck is already 32, so it could be a bit tough at the end, but this team needs to win now, and Trocheck would certainly help with that.