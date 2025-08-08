8 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Metro Division teams

New York Islanders

Trade Target: Anders Lee

This move would strictly be a deadline move if the Islanders are out of the playoff picture.

Lee is entering the final year of a seven-year deal with an AAV of $7 million. He is 35 years old, but he has still been productive regardless of his age. Last season, he played in all 82 games, scoring 29 goals and 25 assists for a total of 54 points.

The Islanders missed the playoffs by nine points last season, and I can't see them making the playoffs this year either. If they're out of it, like I expect they are going to be, he seems like a prime candidate to be traded for assets.

He has playoff experience and has played with Tavares from his time on Long Island, so I think this is a great fit.

What might make this deal too difficult is the assets they would have to give up, depending on how his season goes this year. He also has a 15-team no-trade clause in his contract, which became an obstacle last deadline when Treliving reportedly had a deal in place for Brock Nelson. Nelson didn't want to come to Canada and eventually ended up in Colorado.

Lee seems like a perfect fit for the top-six. If he becomes available, the Leafs should be all over it.