Editor In Leaf
Fansided

8 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Metro Division teams

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to improve their roster and there are options from the other Eastern Conference division.
ByMatteo Giuliano|
New York Islanders v Columbus Blue Jackets
New York Islanders v Columbus Blue Jackets | Ben Jackson/GettyImages
5 of 9

New York Islanders

Trade Target: Anders Lee

This move would strictly be a deadline move if the Islanders are out of the playoff picture.

Lee is entering the final year of a seven-year deal with an AAV of $7 million. He is 35 years old, but he has still been productive regardless of his age. Last season, he played in all 82 games, scoring 29 goals and 25 assists for a total of 54 points.

The Islanders missed the playoffs by nine points last season, and I can't see them making the playoffs this year either. If they're out of it, like I expect they are going to be, he seems like a prime candidate to be traded for assets.

He has playoff experience and has played with Tavares from his time on Long Island, so I think this is a great fit.

What might make this deal too difficult is the assets they would have to give up, depending on how his season goes this year. He also has a 15-team no-trade clause in his contract, which became an obstacle last deadline when Treliving reportedly had a deal in place for Brock Nelson. Nelson didn't want to come to Canada and eventually ended up in Colorado.

Lee seems like a perfect fit for the top-six. If he becomes available, the Leafs should be all over it.

Home/Maple Leafs News