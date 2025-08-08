8 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Metro Division teams

New Jersey Devils

Trade Target: Stefan Noesen

Noesen is exactly the type of player Berube would want on this roster. He wouldn't be a top-six acquisition, but he's physical and can produce offensively in the bottom six.

He is in the second year of a three-year deal with an AAV of $2.75 million. Noesen is coming off a season where he scored a career-high 22 goals as well as 19 assists, for a total of 41 points in 78 games. Noesen can also play both wings, which adds versatility to the lineup.

Guys like Noesen are extremely valuable in the playoffs, and he has been pretty solid in his role in the playoffs. Last year, he had a goal and an assist in a five-game series against Carolina, when New Jersey was injury-riddled and didn't have much of a chance.

I do anticipate New Jersey improving as they get healthy, so I don't see Noesen getting dealt. However, he is a great fit for how Berube wants the team to play.

If injuries unfortunately hit the Devils again and they fail to be competitive around the deadline, I would circle Noesen as a potential acquisition.