8 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Metro Division teams

Columbus Blue Jackets

Trade Target: Yegor Chinakhov

A lot of the fits I have found haven't had much trade speculation around them. Yegor Chinakhov has, as he has requested a trade out of Columbus recently. Chinakhov's agent cited disagreements with Jackets coach Dean Evason as the reason he wanted a trade.

Chinakhov was the 21st overall pick in the 2020 draft and showed promise in the 2023-24 season, posting 16 goals and 13 assists for a total of 29 points in 53 games. Last season was a difficult one for him, where he scored seven goals and eight assists for a total of 15 points in 30 games. He struggled after returning from a back injury he suffered last season, so I think there is upside with him.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of a two-year deal carrying an AAV of $2.1 million. Chinakhov plays left wing, and I think he could potentially bring the offensive impact the Leafs are looking for.

I'm not quite sure what you would have to give up for Chinakhov if he does get moved. Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell didn't commit to moving Chinakov despite the trade request, so it is a situation to watch.

If he does get moved, I hope Treliving tries his best to bring the Russian to Toronto.