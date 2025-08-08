8 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Metro Division teams

Carolina Hurricanes

Trade Target: Shayne Gostisbehere

Gostisbehere is in year two of a three-year deal, with an average annual value of $3.2 million.

The 32-year-old left-hand shot fits the Leafs' need for a puck-moving defenseman on the Leafs' blueline and can quarterback the powerplay. Gostisbehere is a powerplay specialist, recording 27 of his 45 points last year on the man advantage. That also answers a question heading into the season of who will run the powerplay with Marner's departure?

On the Carolina side of this, why would they deal him?

Going through the Hurricanes' roster, I see two needs: a second-line centre (much like the Leafs) and a goalie. Could there potentially be a deal there if the Leafs were to move one of Stolarz or Woll?

I should say I'm heavily against the Leafs moving either of the goalies on their NHL roster, but maybe there is some sort of deal involving Gostisbehere for a goalie. Outside of a deal like that, I don't see why Carolina would move him unless the season goes terribly wrong before the deadline.