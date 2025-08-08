Editor In Leaf
8 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Metro Division teams

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to improve their roster and there are options from the other Eastern Conference division.
ByMatteo Giuliano|
New York Islanders v Columbus Blue Jackets
New York Islanders v Columbus Blue Jackets | Ben Jackson/GettyImages
Carolina Hurricanes

Trade Target: Shayne Gostisbehere

Gostisbehere is in year two of a three-year deal, with an average annual value of $3.2 million.

The 32-year-old left-hand shot fits the Leafs' need for a puck-moving defenseman on the Leafs' blueline and can quarterback the powerplay. Gostisbehere is a powerplay specialist, recording 27 of his 45 points last year on the man advantage. That also answers a question heading into the season of who will run the powerplay with Marner's departure?

On the Carolina side of this, why would they deal him?

Going through the Hurricanes' roster, I see two needs: a second-line centre (much like the Leafs) and a goalie. Could there potentially be a deal there if the Leafs were to move one of Stolarz or Woll?

I should say I'm heavily against the Leafs moving either of the goalies on their NHL roster, but maybe there is some sort of deal involving Gostisbehere for a goalie. Outside of a deal like that, I don't see why Carolina would move him unless the season goes terribly wrong before the deadline.

