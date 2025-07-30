7 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Atlantic Division teams

Tampa Bay Lightning

Trade Target: Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tampa Bay acquired Bjorkstrand around the deadline last year to fill their need for a top-six winger. Unfortunately, he got hurt and was unable to play in the playoffs. During the regular season, he played 79 games, posting 21 goals and 25 assists for a total of 46 points (combined between Seattle and Tampa Bay). He is in the final year of a deal where he makes 5.4 million dollars against the cap.

This is another deal I don't see happening unless something goes wrong for the Lightning before the deadline. He would add some offensive production to a lineup that does need some more offensive weapons.

Ideally, you can find a guy who can play centre and move Tavares out to the wing or down to third-line centre. If you can't find a guy to play second-line centre, the next best option is to build the strongest possible lineup around it to make up for that weakness.