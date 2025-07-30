7 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Atlantic Division teams

Ottawa Senators

Trade Target: Jordan Spence

Spence fills the need for a puck-moving defenseman on this team. He is a 24-year-old right-shot who only makes 1.5 million against the cap. The Sens just acquired Spence from Los Angeles this offseason in exchange for a third-round pick in this past draft, as well as a sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

I don't think a move for Spence is likely at all, but if he struggles with Ottawa and they try to shuffle their roster around at the deadline, perhaps he could become available.

He isn't the premier puck-mover most people want, as he posted only four goals and 24 assists for a total of 28 points in 79 games, but I think there is upside there.

While the move is highly unlikely, there isn't much on Ottawa's roster that makes sense for the Leafs. As I mentioned earlier in the article, there won't be a fit on every team, but I think Spence's player profile makes sense for Toronto. He is a bit on the smaller side, but with how big the Leafs' blueline is, they can afford to have one smaller guy on the team.