7 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Atlantic Division teams

Montreal Canadiens

Trade Target: Alexander Carrier

I had a difficult time finding a fit with Montreal. I was looking at guys like Dach and Newhook, but I don't see why the Leafs would have interest in either of them. If Carrier is going to be moved, this will be a deadline move with the Habs struggling and well outside the playoff picture.

He is in the second year of a three-year deal where he makes 3.75 million against the cap. Montreal traded for him last season, which turned their season around, put them on a path to a surprise playoff appearance. He is a steady right-shot defenceman that every team would like to have.

While it isn't a perfect fit with the Leafs' blueline being locked up, I don't see much of a fit with anyone else on this Habs roster. This is an example of a team that wouldn't match the Leafs' needs in a trade.

Right-shot defenseman are always valuable, and you can never have too many good defenseman on your roster.