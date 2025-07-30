7 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Atlantic Division teams

Buffalo Sabres

Trade Target: Alex Tuch

Now, this is a fit I love. I flip-flopped between focusing on him or Byram, who would fill the puck-moving defenseman hole, but this makes too much sense for Toronto. Sabres fans will get on me and mention how it's been reported that the Sabres have no intention of trading Tuch, but it feels as though that is how it always starts with every player they move.

Tuch is in his final year of a seven-year deal, where he is making 4.75 million against the cap. He finally played a full season last year, and he posted 36 goals and 31 assists for a total of 67 points (stats from NHL.com).

He checks so many boxes for the Leafs. While he isn't a centre, he is a right winger, which the Leafs desperately need after the departure of Mitch Marner. Tuch is also a big body who isn't afraid to get physical, making him a perfect fit for the Berube system.

I can't believe in the Sabres until they give me a reason to, so if they get to the deadline and aren't in a playoff race, I can see Tuch becoming available. If he is, Treliving needs to be all over a deal for him.