7 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Atlantic Division teams

Boston Bruins

Trade Target: Pavel Zacha

Boston had an uncharacteristically bad season last year, finishing last in the Atlantic with 76 points. While I expect them to be better with a healthy McAvoy, Lindholm, and a full training camp for Swayman, I'm still not quite sure where Boston will place this year.

When looking through their roster, Pavel Zacha seems like the most realistic fit. He is currently in the third year of a four-year deal carrying a cap hit of 4.75 million dollars (salary statistics from PuckPedia.com).

Zacha has played top-six minutes for Boston as a centre, and I could see him being available at the deadline if they have another rough year. The 28-year-old played all 82 games last season, recording 14 goals and 33 assists for 47 points.

While I don't think he's better than Tavares as a second-line centre, he can play the wing, which would add more versatility to the lineup, which is always a good thing.

The options in Boston are slim, but we've seen Treliving make deals with Bruins general manager Don Sweeney before.