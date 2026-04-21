While the Toronto Maple Leafs have cleaned out their lockers already, their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies are getting set to throw down against the Rochester Americans in the 2026 Calder Cup playoffs, North Division first round.

The Marlies will take the ice Wednesday night with a few familiar faces, some of whom spent time with the Leafs this season. Here's a look at which players should have some eyes on them, especially since this could be their ticket to a shot in the show next year with the Leafs.

Jacob Quillan

Quillan spent a chunk of time near the end of the NHL season with the Leafs, scoring only a goal and tallying two assists in 23 games. However, his 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 40 games in a split with the Marlies make up for it. Competing in the first round of the AHL playoffs could help solidify a permanent role on the Leafs next season.

William Villeneuve

Villeneuve led all Marlies blueliners in points with 30, which is yet another reason why eyes should be on him. Of those 30 points, 27 of them were assists, showing how his play helps create goals from the point and on the scoresheet. A well-played series by the 24-year-old could earn him a Leafs call-up for next year, as a few Marlies have gotten some ice time for the club.

Easton Cowan

What's not been said about Cowan to this point? The youngster has shown signs of promise. Though he recorded 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 66 games for the Leafs this season, his style of play ranges much further than just the scoresheet, as he dropped the gloves already to defend a teammate. With a crafty playstyle and even the guts to fight, eyes should be on him to see how he follows up his rookie season with a playoff dance.

GIDDY UP COWBOY! 🤠



Easton Cowan scores on the breakaway to make it 3-0! pic.twitter.com/vsQllqIGvD — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) April 18, 2026

Artur Akhtyamov

While the Leafs' blue paint is already occupied by Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll, Akhtyamov could induce a logjam. Despite a brief NHL stint with the Leafs this season and a 5.24 GAA (goals against average) along with a .877 save percentage, the 24-year-old goaltender has shown some capabilities on the Marlies. In the regular season, Akhtyamov held a .904 save percentage with a 2.88 GAA. Although the chance of being a third-string goalie, or backup if the Leafs move either Woll or Stolarz, might be competitive with Dennis Hildeby, as he himself has flourished this season. Nonetheless, Akhtyamov is in his second full year of hockey in North America and has adjusted fairly well after dominating the KHL in Russia. It will be interesting to see between the pipes this series, should he get enough playing time.

Miroslav Holinka

Holinka dominated in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings this season, notching 80 points (37 goals, 43 assists) in 59 games. After a heartbreaking playoff loss that eliminated the Oil Kings, Holinka will look to light up the ice once again, this time actually in the Leafs' system. Now being just one step closer to the NHL, he will certainly be a sight to see as he looks to make it further in the playoffs, this time in the AHL.

Alex Nylander

While Nylander hasn't seen NHL ice time since his brief, five-game stint with the Leafs last season, he has sure made a case for getting back up with the club. In 65 games played for the Marlies this regular season, he recorded 24 goals and 29 assists, proving he still deserves to play NHL minutes. Should Nylander continue his effective scoring in the playoffs, it would do him wonders for getting a call-up to the Leafs next season.

🚨NYLANDER GOAL + SHAWZY ASSIST!!! 🚨



Alex Nylander scores to make it 2-0 and Logan Shaw earns an assist to become the Marlies All-Time Points Leader! pic.twitter.com/prX5YIJ5RK — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) March 26, 2026

While a small portion of the players listed have seen NHL ice in the 2025-26 NHL season, they are all still must-see as the Marlies look to take down Rochester in the first round. For some, it will be a ticket to the NHL next season, while other will do their best to make a statement, proving they deserve more ice time and a bigger role on the Leafs who need a lot of help for next year.