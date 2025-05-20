6 Maple Leafs who won’t be back for the 2025-26 NHL season 

Jani Hakanpaa

As one of the Leafs’ signings this past offseason to bolster their defense, Jani Hakanpaa never ended up being a factor at all for Toronto throughout the 2024–25 campaign. Inked to a one-year, $1.47 million contract, Hakanpaa would end up appearing in just two games with the Leafs all season due to ongoing injury woes. He recorded four blocks, one hit, two shots on goal and was a minus-one in those two matches.

Perhaps his major knee injury that he suffered towards the end of the 2023-24 NHL season with the Dallas Stars had some impact on his overall health during his tenure with the Leafs. That was because following his brief two-game appearance with the club, Hakanpaa would go down to another knee injury that many speculated was related to the one that sidelined him previously. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the Leafs will take that gamble once again for the upcoming season due to his persistent injury issues and will likely move on from the towering six-foot seven defenseman.

John Tavares

During his seven-year tenure with the Maple Leafs, John Tavares has given it his all in his opportunity to win a Stanley Cup title with his hometown team. Averaging almost a point-per-game over those seven seasons, Tavares became one of the main catalysts in the Leafs’ offense in support of the top guns Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander.

Despite being the team captain for five seasons, along with registering 25+ goals in six of his seven years with Toronto, Tavares had failed to help the Leafs advance past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs during that time frame. That was also the case during his time with the New York Islanders in his nine seasons prior, hinting on the fact that he might not be the necessary integral piece to get theteam to the next level.

Tavares had firmly expressed again that he wants to remain in Toronto to win a championship with the team and the city. However, he is coming off a renaissance campaign in 2024-25 when he recorded 38 goals and 36 assists for 74 points in 75 games played. As a result, with Tavares still being productive despite turning 35 this September, he may not come cheap for the Leafs. With the team likely making major changes this offseason including the potential breakup of the “core four”, Toronto may have no choice but to move on from Tavares, unless he is willing to take on a team-friendly deal to get it done.