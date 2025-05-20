With the Toronto Maple Leafs loss to the Florida Panthers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they have put up yet another disappointing finish to an otherwise strong 2024-25 NHL season. This past year, the Leafs managed to register a superb 52-26-4 record to finish first in the Atlantic Division for the first time ever.

However, after a dismal performance in their elimination Game 7 against the Panthers, they seriously will have to go back to the drawing board to decide on what needs to be done for the upcoming season. Many will be expecting some wholesale changes after the Leafs have ultimately failed to get past the second round of the playoffs for the disheartening ninth consecutive year in a row.

With that in mind, which Maple Leafs won’t be back with the team next season? Here, we will take a look at 6 Leafs that will likely see their tenure with the team finally come to an end this offseason.

6 Maple Leafs who won’t be back for the 2025-26 NHL season

Nick Robertson

After the Leafs selected Nick Robertson during the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, he responded the very next season by putting together a memorable 2019-20 year in juniors in which he posted a 55-goal campaign with the Peterborough Petes. In doing so, many began to attribute the Leafs to having the steal of the draft in recruiting a potential future elite goal scorer.

However, it would take Robertson almost three more years before he finally secured an everyday role with Toronto. In 2023-24, the 23-year-old winger recorded 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 56 games played. But this past season, Robertson’s production dropped to just 22 points in 69 games played, as instead of seeing him take his game to another level, some regression in his play actually occurred.

His fate was ultimately sealed when he was removed from the lineup after two uninspiring performances in his first two games in this year’s playoffs. Although Robertson ended up with one goal and one assist in three postseason games, it was clear he wasn’t trusted by Leafs head coach Craig Berube to handle the pressures of the playoffs to be deployed much more frequently and confidently. As a result, he doesn’t appear to be in the team’s plans going forward and will likely have a new home come next season.