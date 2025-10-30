6 Maple Leafs players that could make Olympic rosters

With the 2026 Winter Olympics set to get underway in a few months, now is the time to think about which Toronto Maple Leafs could very well see some ice time for the tournament.

The 2026 Olympics also mean something special to not just Leafs players, but to players around the league, as this will be the first time since the 2014 Sochi games that NHL players will participate in the tournament.

According to the Canadian Olympic Committee, for the PyeongChang 2018, NHL players could not participate due to the league, NHLPA, IIHF, and the IOC not being able to agree to terms. For the Beijing 2022 games, an agreement had been made in September 2021, but after some months, it was said that NHL players would not be going.

Auston Matthews - United States

There’s no doubt in some eyes that the Leafs' captain could crack the American Olympic roster. A star player like Matthews could help add some more firepower to what already could be a stacked American team.

The last time he represented the United States in best-on-best action was earlier this year in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Matthews recorded three assists in three games played. Two of those assists came in the final game against Canada, where the Americans lost in heartbreaking fashion. If Matthews were to make the team, he would get the chance to help the United States secure a gold medal.

William Nylander - Sweden

Nylander has proved he can be one of the best players when on the ice. Nylander led Leafs' scoring last season by potting 45 goals, a career high. He still seems not to have cooled down just yet, as he currently has 15 points in nine games so far this season. That total is good enough to have him in the top 10 for points so far and first on the Leafs.

Like Matthews, Nylander made his respective national team roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year. If chosen, Nylander could help bolster Sweden’s top six and even help out on the powerplay.



May 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies (23) reacts after his goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period of game one of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Matthew Knies - United States

The 23-year-old, Knies, has already shown he can roll with the big boys by putting up career-highs in goals (29), assists (29) and points (58), all while playing on the top line with Auston Matthews and former Leaf, Mitch Marner.

This season, with Knies still on the top line with Matthews and without Marner, he has put up 14 points in 11 games so far, which includes four goals and 10 assists. If chosen to represent the United States on the Olympic stage, he could add a boost to the United States’ bottom six. Knies has an excellent net-front presence and can cause a lot of chaos for opposing goalies and teams.





Oct 21, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

John Tavares - Canada

Tavares, the 35-year-old veteran, is still playing in the NHL at a high pace. As a matter of fact, he recently scored his 500th NHL goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets yesterday. Tavares is also no stranger to representing Canada on the international stage, as he was on Canada’s 2014 Sochi roster, in which they won the gold medal that year. Despite not having recorded a point in that tournament, his experience on the international stage for Canada can be vital, especially if there are younger players on the roster, and he can help the third or fourth lines, given his experience.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Sweden

Ekman-Larsson has arguably been one of the Leafs' best defencemen so far this season. His seven points lead Leafs defencemen so far this season, and he is also a puck-mover who could help generate something for the Swedish defense and offense. Ekman-Larsson is used to representing Sweden internationally, as he was a part of the team that won gold against Switzerland at the 2018 IIHF Hockey World Championship. He recorded an assist and even scored in the shootout to help win the game for Sweden. If chosen, his expertise could be crucial for the Swedes.

Oct 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matias MacCelli (63) skates with the puck in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Matias Maccelli - Finland

In his first season with the Leafs, Maccelli hasn't necessarily gotten off to a hot start, tallying only four points (two goals and two assists) in 11 games played so far this season. The 25-year-old has shown signs of being able to turn on the jets to skate head-on to the net. His career total for points (58) was tallied back during his time with the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023-24 season. If chosen to be on the Finnish roster for the Olympics, he could add a boost, whether he is in the top-six or the bottom-six of the lineup, his ability to also make plays can also add a needed asset in Finland's lineup, as he tallied 40 assists in 2023-24 and 38 assists in 2022-23.