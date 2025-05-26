6 free agents Toronto Maple Leafs should sign this offseason

Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett might be public enemy number one right now in Toronto, but like Marchand, Bennett is the type of player you hate playing against, but love having on your team. Bennett is trying to win back-to-back Stanley Cups for himself and the Florida Panthers. At 28 years old, Bennett still has a few good years left him and is likely looking for a long-term deal in free agency. Would the Ontario native consider trying to help get the Leafs over the hump and capture the team's first Stanley Cup in almost 60 years? We'll find out in the summer. Wouldn't be surprised if he re-signs in Florida though.

Bennett registered 25 goals and 26 assists for 51 points this season and has 14 points in 15 playoff games as of Monday morning. With 70 points in 99 playoff games, Bennett comes to play when it matters most. That's not something you can say for a few players on the Leafs roster. Coming off a four-year deal with a $4.425 million cap hit, Bennett could become one of the pricier UFA targets, as he could be looking for a big payday.

Steven Lorentz

Steven Lorentz is a player that I could see Treliving bringing back. Lorentz did a decent job on the fourth line and the Leafs should have no problem re-signing him. He is a hometown kid (Kitchener, Ontario) who grew up a Leafs fan and has enjoyed his time with the Leafs. He made $775,000 last season on a one-year deal. I can see the Leafs being able to bring him back for $900,000 or less. Depending on how they spend their money elsewhere in the lineup, Lorentz is a good cheap option for the fourth line.

Lorentz registered eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 80 games this season. He also had two assists in 13 playoff games, but more importantly, his line was one of the best at controlling the puck in the Florida zone and made life difficult for the Panthers. Lorentz won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers last season, so he is aware of what it takes to win.