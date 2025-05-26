6 free agents Toronto Maple Leafs should sign this offseason

Brad Marchand

Another name mentioned a lot with who the Leafs should try to add is longtime Leafs killer Brad Marchand. Marchand is no stranger to playoff hockey. After winning the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in his rookie season (2011), Marchand has played in 172 playoff games to date. He is currently playing for the Florida Panthers as they look to repeat and win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Marchand registered 23 goals and 28 assists for 51 points in 71 games split between the Bruins and Panthers. He also has 13 points in 15 playoff games in the 2025 playoffs. At 37 years old, he's proved he can still play. I think Marchand would be a good fit for the Leafs on the left side of the third line. He is the type of player you love having on your team but hate playing against. The experience he would bring to the Leafs is unmeasurable.

Brandon Tanev

Brandon Tanev is the brother of current Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev. Although Brandon is a forward, he plays a similar style to that of his brother. He registered 168 hits and 105 blocked shots along with 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 79 games split between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets. Adding Tanev would help the Leafs bottom six and penalty kill. Tanev, along with Scott Laughton and Max Domi could form a third line for the Leafs that is a pain to play against.

Tanev is not a points-producing player, so fans shouldn't expect a lot from him in that regard. However, his 44 hits and 18 blocked shots in 13 playoff games for the Jets would be a nice stat to add to the Leafs bottom-six. Tanev is coming off a six-year deal with a $3.5 million cap hit. The Leafs should be able to get the 33-year-old for less than that.