6 free agents Toronto Maple Leafs should sign this offseason

Nikolaj Ehlers

Nikolaj Ehlers is a 28-year-old left winger coming off back-to-back seasons with over 60 points. He registered 24 goals and 39 assists for 63 points in 69 games for the Winnipeg Jets this season. He also registered five goals and two assists for seven points in eight playoff games in the 2025 NHL playoffs. His 63 points don't match Marner's 102 points, but if the Leafs can sign Ehlers and one other forward with similar numbers, then the Leafs won't notice the absence of Marner as much.

Ehlers' career average for ice time is 16:26, so he might be a good fit for playing the left wing on the Leafs second-line with a returning John Tavares and William Nylander. He is definitely an upgrade over Bobby McMann, Nick Robertson, or Max Domi for the second-line left-wing job.

Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane is coming off a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings, which carried a $4 million salary cap. Now, if the Leafs long-term plan is to have Easton Cowan replace Marner on the top line, Kane could be brought in on a one-year deal to act as a stopgap until Cowan is ready. I think many people underestimate the chemistry between Kane and Auston Matthews. If Kane can stay healthy and play the 18-19 minutes a night that he proved he could last season, a top-line of Knies, Matthews, and Kane could be very effective for the Leafs.

Kane registered 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in 72 games. Depending on other moves the Leafs make, I don't think it would be a problem to sign Kane to a one-year deal between 3-4 million dollars. Kane also brings a ton of playoff experience with him and the knowledge of what it takes to win the cup. He won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. Back in 2023, Kane mentioned that he would love the opportunity to play with Matthews in the future. At the time, he was talking about the 2026 Winter Olympics, but I don't see him turning down the chance to play with Matthews regularly.