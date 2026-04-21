5 underrated centers the Maple Leafs should target this offseason

With only Auston Matthews and John Tavares locked in down the middle heading into next season, it’s clear the Toronto Maple Leafs need to make center depth their top priority.

Even though Tavares continues to produce at an elite level, the Leafs need to think beyond the short term. At 35, Tavares can still be an excellent contributor, but relying on him as the second-line center is risky. Toronto needs to be proactive and find a long-term solution for that role before it becomes a major problem.

The challenge is that this offseason’s market for second-line centers is incredibly thin. Free agency offers very few legitimate top-six options, which means the Leafs will likely have to solve this issue through a trade, or possibly an aggressive offer sheet.

Fortunately, just because the obvious names aren’t available doesn’t mean the right players aren’t out there.

Every year, teams uncover undervalued players buried in depth charts or stuck in systems that don’t maximize their strengths. Sometimes all a player needs is more opportunity, better linemates, and a system that complements their game.

Look at what the Bruins did with players like Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie. Both were viewed as secondary pieces before thriving in larger roles. Jared McCann in Seattle is another perfect example, and Chandler Stephenson became a key piece for Vegas a few years ago after being acquired from Washington.

Players like that exist across the NHL, they just need the right opportunity.

Here are five centers the Leafs should seriously target this offseason.

5: Barrett Hayton

Barrett Hayton is a 25-year-old left-shot center currently playing for the Utah Mammoth. Selected fifth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hayton hasn’t fully lived up to the expectations that come with being a top-five pick, but he has consistently shown flashes of legitimate top-six potential.

This season, Hayton posted a modest 25 points in 67 games (10 goals, 15 assists), numbers that don’t jump off the page. However, context matters. He currently plays behind younger stars like Logan Cooley and established players like Nick Schmaltz, limiting both his ice time and offensive opportunities.

Over the previous three seasons, Hayton recorded 99 points in 197 games (42 goals, 57 assists), which paints a much more encouraging picture.

He has always been a strong two-way forward with solid playmaking ability and responsible defensive habits. His biggest issue has been consistency.

As a pending RFA, there’s also a possibility Utah decides not to commit to him, which could create an opportunity for Toronto. He’s worth exploring, although he may not be the most exciting option on this list.

4: William Karlsson

William Karlsson is best remembered for his unbelievable breakout season during Vegas’ inaugural 2017–18 campaign, when he scored 43 goals and 78 points in 82 games.

Since then, he hasn’t reached those heights again, but he remained a reliable top-six center for several years before injuries started becoming a major issue.

Over the last two seasons, Karlsson has played just 67 total games, making him a clear risk. However, his offensive upside and strong two-way game still make him an intriguing short-term option.

With Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, and now Mitch Marner capable of playing center for Vegas, the Golden Knights would be smart to move on from Karlsson and the final year of his $5.9 million AAV contract.

At 34 next season, he is far from a long-term solution, but if Toronto is looking for an affordable short-term bridge while they search for a younger, more permanent answer, he could be a smart gamble. With his value likely very low, the Leafs may be able to acquire him for pennies on the dollar and still get meaningful top-six production in return.

3: Mason McTavish

Mason McTavish was once viewed as one of the NHL’s premier young power-forward prospects. With his physicality, scoring touch, and offensive instincts, many believed he had the potential to become a player in the mold of Brady Tkachuk.

So far, that hasn’t happened.

In four NHL seasons, McTavish has yet to surpass 52 points or 22 goals in a season, both career highs set last year. This season was particularly frustrating, as he even found himself healthy scratched in back-to-back games in March.

With four years remaining at $7 million AAV, Anaheim could consider moving him if they feel he no longer fits their long-term plans.

At just 23 years old, McTavish still has significant upside. A big, physical center who can win puck battles, create offense, and finish around the net is something every team wants, especially Toronto. However, his lack of foot speed and inconsistent defensive play are real concerns.

Given that the Leafs are already one of the slower teams in the league and often struggle defensively, McTavish may not be the cleanest fit.

Still, if he could be acquired at a discounted price, similar to what happened with Trevor Zegras, his upside would make the risk worthwhile.

2: Kent Johnson

Much like McTavish, Kent Johnson is another former top-five pick whose NHL development has been far from smooth.

At 23 years old, there is still plenty of time for him to reach his ceiling, but after a disappointing season in Columbus, questions are starting to emerge.

In 76 games this year, Johnson managed just 7 goals and 15 assists, a massive step backward after what looked like a breakout campaign the year before, when he scored 24 goals and added 33 assists in just 68 games.

Part of the issue was deployment. Johnson was pushed into fourth-line minutes, moved to the wing, and scratched multiple times throughout the year. His average ice time dropped to just 13:14 per game after averaging over 17 minutes the previous season.

Skill-wise, there may not be a more talented player available. Johnson is an incredibly creative offensive player who thrives in tight spaces and can make plays very few players even attempt. His decision-making still needs refinement, but the upside is enormous.

If Columbus is truly willing to move him, the Leafs should be aggressive. This is the kind of talent you pay for first and figure out later. The only issue is that his upside may be exactly why the Blue Jackets decide to keep him.

Honourable Mentions

Charlie Coyle

Coyle is a pending free agent coming off an impressive season with 20 goals and 38 assists. However, at 34 years old and likely seeking significant term and money, he falls just outside the top five.

Vincent Trocheck

Trocheck would be an excellent short-term fit and has reportedly surfaced in trade discussions. He brings strong two-way play and playoff experience, but with him turning 33 this summer, and the high asking price from the Rangers, he’s more of a fallback option than a true long-term answer.

Shane Wright

Wright perfectly fits the mold of a young player who simply needs a bigger opportunity. However, at just 22 years old and still under team control, Seattle would be hard-pressed to move on from him before giving him a larger role. If he somehow becomes available, Toronto should absolutely be interested.

1. Mavrik Bourque

In terms of both talent and realistic availability, Mavrik Bourque should be Toronto’s number one target.

At 24 years old, Bourque is entering the stage of his career where a breakout feels inevitable.

In just his second NHL season this year, he spent most of the season bouncing between center and wing, often playing in a limited third-line role. Despite inconsistent usage, he still managed 20 goals and 21 assists in 82 games.

What stands out most is his speed, vision, and overall hockey IQ. Bourque is equally capable of finishing plays himself or creating for teammates, and he plays a responsible two-way game that would fit perfectly in Toronto’s top six.

With more ice time and a legitimate top-six opportunity, he feels like a player ready to take a major step forward.

The biggest reason he should be the Leafs’ top target is simple: Dallas may not be able to keep him.

With roughly 11 million dollars in cap space this offseason and Jason Robertson needing a new contract, the Stars could be forced to make difficult decisions. Unless they create significant room, Bourque could become expendable.

Whether through trade or an offer sheet as an RFA, Toronto should be doing everything possible to acquire him.

He may not be the biggest name on this list, but he might be the smartest bet.