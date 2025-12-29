5 reasons Maple Leafs fans should be optimistic about second half

As the Toronto Maple Leafs approach the midpoint of the season, their recent play and a three-game points streak have offered legitimate reasons for optimism.

Improvements on the power play, continued steady goaltending, and increased production from key players have begun to surface over the past few games, hinting at a team finding its rhythm and building momentum toward a stronger second half.

Underachieving in its first thirty-five games and residing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Toronto has left itself in a dire position with multiple teams to catch. However, recent positive signs suggest the Maple Leafs can return to relevance.

Recent Improvements in Special Teams, Star Production, and Goaltending Suggest Leafs' Momentum is Building

In recent victories over the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators, as well as an overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings, the Leafs have made significant improvements in their play. They have demonstrated multiple attributes that, if maintained, should lead to more success.

An Improved Power Play

The Maple Leafs' penalty killing has been a consistent strength. It's currently fifth-best in the league (83.7%). The power play, on the other hand, has struggled all year until hitting rock bottom in the rankings. Assistant coach Marc Savard paid the price for its shortcomings.

The Leafs promoted Steve Sullivan from the Toronto Marlies, and the results have been instantaneous. Toronto scored three goals on its first four power play opportunities with Sullivan on the bench. The players are moving the puck with more authority and confidence. The power play finally looks threatening. The short-term bump will eventually subside, but a return to a 20-25% efficiency rate will greatly benefit the Leafs.

Stars are Scoring

In the victory over Ottawa, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Matthew Knies (twice), and John Tavares all scored. Matthews and Knies each had three points. Knies scored against the Red Wings on a beautiful setup from Matthews.

Nylander scored twice against the Penguins. Tavares contributed two assists against Detroit. Matthews has 14 shots on goal over his last two games and is looking more like the dominant player from past seasons. It's no coincidence that the Maple Leafs have registered five of a possible six points over three games as their best players have started scoring again.

Offensive Numbers are Climbing

The Maple Leafs were outshot by both the Red Wings (36-27) and Penguins (32-31), but outshot the Senators 33-31. The numbers are trending in the right direction. For most of the 2025-26 season, the Leafs have been badly outshot by their opponents. The past three games have seen more balance.

Toronto has achieved more offensive zone time, especially during the second period against Ottawa, and shown spurts in the other games. They still have moments of being hemmed in their defensive zone, but are starting to do it more regularly against the opposition. The transition game from offense to defense has also improved.

Steady Goaltending Continues

Since the return of Joseph Woll from his personal absence, the goaltender has been rock-solid (.915 save percentage). When he was briefly sidelined, Dennis Hildeby stepped up.

Hildeby did all that he could against the Red Wings on the second night of a back-to-back to help the Maple Leafs win. An unfortunate goal post by Matthews and an ill-advised breakout attempt by the goaltender resulted in a loss, but Hildeby (.912 save percentage) and Woll have been strong for the Leafs, allowing Toronto to manage the long-term absence of Anthony Stolarz.

Leafs' Defense Getting Healthy

A big part of the Maple Leafs' recent success has been the return of their steadiest defenseman, Chris Tanev. Admittedly rusty against Pittsburgh in his first game in weeks, the blueliner has played twenty-plus minutes over the past two games. He blocked four shots against the Red Wings and has returned to a partnership with Jake McCabe in a shutdown role.

Tanev has helped the Leafs in the defensive zone, especially with quick breakout passes. The surprise performance of Troy Stecher also aids Toronto's transition game.

Brandon Carlo appears set to return to the lineup soon, giving the Maple Leafs more options to pair with Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Morgan Rielly. Depth defensemen Phillipe Myers, Simon Benoit, and Dakota Mermis will be in reserve should any of the top six falter or injuries strike.

None of these recent trends guarantees a surge on its own, but together they paint a picture of a team starting to find its balance.

With an improving power play, star players rounding into form, and a foundation of steady goaltending, the Maple Leafs appear better positioned to turn consistency into results as the season progresses. If these elements continue to align, the ingredients are there for Toronto to make a meaningful second-half push in the standings.