5 Maple Leafs most likely to drop the gloves for revenge against Radko Gudas

The Leafs play arguably the most important game in the final few weeks of the season, and one that has been circled on the calendars of many for the last week or so. Tonight, Toronto will match up against the Anaheim Ducks, more importantly, Radko Gudas.

While there was virtually no response for Gudas' hit on Auston Matthews in a 6-4 win on March 12, it's expected that the Leafs would have number seven in orange in focus with a red dot on his back. Whether it's seen as too late to retaliate for the knee on Matthews, the Leafs do, in fact, have players who can size up Gudas.

Max Domi

If there was ever a night when the Leafs need Max Domi to be his usual scrappy, pestering, fighting self, tonight is the night. Domi is certainly not the biggest guy on the ice for the Leafs every game, but he is known to not shy away from a dance with opposing players, given that he usually is seen in a fight with bigger opponents, but that likely fuels him. If he can dig deep and serve up his best Tie Domi impression, who was also a small guy with powerful fists in his time, the message will no doubt be sent to Gudas and the Ducks.

Michael Pezzetta

The 28-year-old Torontonian is another player not shy to drop the gloves, seeing as he took on Ducks winger Jeffrey Viel off the opening draw in the last meeting between the two teams on March 12. Pezzetta has a slight advantage over Gudas in terms of both weight and height. However, being a skilled fighter is just as, if not more, important than size. Pezzetta would still make a solid choice to go against Gudas.

Michael Pezzetta in his LEAFS DEBUT drops the gloves with Jeffrey Viel on the opening faceoff 🥊



His parents were in the building too 😭 pic.twitter.com/gzzBq8RzG6 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 12, 2026

Dakota Joshua

Joshua is one of the biggest Leaf forwards and should be a good choice to take on Gudas. He has gotten involved in a few tilts this season, two of which were against tough customers in Luke Schenn of the Buffalo Sabres and Nikita Zadorov of the Boston Bruins. By taking on both Schenn and Zadorov, Joshua has shown he can hold his own against someone like Gudas and should really be one of the favourites in tonight's game to throw it down.

Jake McCabe

McCabe might be seen as the Leafs defenceman most likely to drop the gloves with Gudas. McCabe momentarily took on Sabres' forward Alex Tuch after a hit on Bowen Byram in late Oct. 25, 2025. He also took on Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher after a hit on rookie Easton Cowan on March 10. By just stirring it up with both players showed that McCabe can still get into it, which is what needs to happen against Gudas tonight.

Brendan Gallagher vs Jake McCabe after Gallagher lights up Easton Cowan#gohabsgo#leafsforever pic.twitter.com/ZBuICdy2Wf — RGF (@rgfray1) March 10, 2026

Brandon Carlo

Although Carlo has not contributed much on the scoresheet, or on the ice for that matter, for the Leafs, he would rewrite his way into Leafs fans' good graces if he does fight Gudas. A reason why he was brought in is that he's a big, strong, right-handed shot blueliner and was expected to add a physical presence to the lineup. Tonight will be Carlo's chance to show his worth and stir it up with the Ducks' captain. After all, why waste a tall order of 6-foot-5, 227 lbs?

Tonight's game will be huge, more seen as a statement game in response to Auston Matthews being out for the season due to the hit by Gudas weeks ago. Even though the moment, to some, seems gone to stand up for Matthews, it would still be better late than never. This game will be an avengement, and whether the Leafs win or lose, it will once again act as a test to see what the team identity is about.