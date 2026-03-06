5 Maple Leafs appear on latest trade board on Deadline Day — including one surprising name

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a lot of irons in the fire with just hours left before the NHL trade deadline and we could see a few moves very shortly.

For the very latest update, we turn to an NHL insider's trade board and look down the list of dozens and dozens of names to see which Maple Leafs could be sent elsewhere as they escape Toronto and get to experience playoff hockey this spring.

5 Maple Leafs on latest NHL trade board, including one surprising player

On Frank Seravalli's latest trade board, published Friday morning for the most up-to-date options for Stanley Cup contenders to pry players away from teams set to miss the postseason, a total of five Maple Leafs players were named.

Final Top 50 Trade Targets 🎯



Deadline or dudline? No shortage of intrigue heading into the final hours, with a lot in motion:https://t.co/w7IOENZWZK — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 6, 2026

It included the names we expect right now. Scott Laughton is all the way up near the top of the list at No. 5 as the most likely player to move. Bobby McMann follows him at No. 9 to have two pending free agent forwards on the Leafs in the top 10. And then defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, as another obvious candidate to be on the move, is at No. 11.

Those make perfect sense and have been the three players that have been in constant trade rumors ever since we even stepped within a month of the trade deadline.

Next, as the fourth Maple Leaf on the list is blueliner Troy Stecher. While he has been possibly been the best waiver claim the Leafs have made in years and years, the pending unrestricted free agent isn't set to be a long-term player in Toronto and taking advantage of a market that is overpaying for defenseman -- Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn just managed to fetch the Winnipeg Jets a second-round pick and top prospect -- makes perfect sense.

And last but not least, Matthew Knies makes Seravalli's list at No. 48. Now, this is almost certainly because of Elliotte Friedman's bombshell report that the Leafs could be moving the 23-year-old power winger if they think it makes their overall team better -- but it is still super interesting to see his name on an actual trade board and not just the feature of a quick thought from an insider but nothing more.

Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has just hours left to potentially make all of these moves.