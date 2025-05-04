5 key Leafs players in upcoming Panthers playoff series

William Nylander

Nylander's year-over-year playoff statistics are consistent with his regular-season numbers. He is the only member of the Core 4 to demonstrate consistency in his postseason offensive numbers.

Despite a near lineup glitch, Nylander scored twice during the Leafs' series-clinching victory over the Sens. He leads the Maple Leafs with nine points in six games during the playoffs.

No one else in this series can dazzle with the puck on his stick like the smooth-skating right winger. His passing ability was evident on beautiful setups to John Tavares and Oliver Ekman-Larsson against Ottawa.

The Panthers will no doubt emphasize eliminating Nylander's time and space. He must find a way to absorb the physical punishment, extricate himself from the boards, and get to open ice.

Matthew Knies

Knies is fast becoming one of the most important players on the Leafs. His combination of skill, strength, and physical play is suited for this time of year. He was one of three NHL players to score 25-plus goals and 150-plus hits during the regular season.

His skill and strength were displayed during his breathtaking breakaway Game 4 goal against the Senators. He also kills penalties. Knies has become a crucial net-front presence for the Maple Leafs' power play.

He provided a screen on Matthews' opening goal in Game 6 and scored two of the Leafs' six power-play goals against Ottawa. During even-strength and on the power play, he will be Toronto's counter to Tkachuk, Bennett, and Marchand, causing havoc in front of the opposition's goaltender.

Other Key Players and a Series Prediction

Marner's response to increased physical intensity and attention from the Panthers will be another interesting subplot to the series. Much like Nylander, how he handles it will be critical to the series' outcome.

The promise of his 4 Nations' performance and eight points during the first round bodes well for the Maple Leafs. His future in Toronto depends on how he performs in this series.

The Leafs fourth line of Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz, and Calle Jarnkrok impressed against Ottawa. Their continued offensive-zone pressure and cycling of the puck will be needed against the deep Panthers. A critical goal or two from this unit would not surprise.

Series Prediction: Maple Leafs in 7