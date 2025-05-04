5 key Leafs players in upcoming Panthers playoff series

Anthony Stolarz

Stolarz played well in his first foray into the realm of a starting playoff goaltender against the Senators. He was spectacular during the first three games (all Leafs victories), had a slight hiccup during Games 4 and 5, but rebounded with a solid performance during Game 6's close-out win.

Panthers starting goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky, has been to the last two Cup finals with the Panthers, and Game 1 vs. the Leafs will mark his 100th career postseason start. The first game against Florida will be Stolarz's eighth career playoff game, with seven starts.

The two starting goaltenders had identical first-round numbers in both save percentage and goals against. An interesting subplot is that Stolarz backed up Bobrovsky during last season's championship run. Stolarz must outplay, or at worst, match the play of Bobrovsky for the Leafs to win the series.

Auston Matthews

The Maple Leafs' best player had his moments during the team's series against the Senators, but more will be needed from him if the Leafs are to get past the Panthers.

Matthews mostly dominated the faceoff dot against Ottawa and scored a critical power-play goal to open the scoring in Game 6 and alleviate some of the pressure felt by the Leafs. His other goal was a tap-in thanks to a gorgeous pass from linemate Mitch Marner.

The Maple Leafs' star center had two egregious errors during Toronto's Game 4 loss at home. A lost defensive-zone draw allowed the Senators to score the all-important first goal, and a soft, weak pass to the point sent the Senators away on a two-on-one rush to score a short-handed goal that sealed the outcome.

Matthews' dominance and brilliance, with multiple shot attempts that Maple Leafs fans have come to expect, were lacking vs. the Senators. He will see a lot of Selke Trophy nominee Aleksander Barkov and Seth Jones (yet to get scored on 5 vs. 5 during the playoffs) in this series. Matthews must win those head-to-head matchups for the Leafs to advance.