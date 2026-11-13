5 defensemen the Maple Leafs could target in search of a blue-line upgrade

According to Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading, John Chayka "continues to make calls about trying to upgrade the blue line in a real way, not in a Band-Aid way, not in a patchwork way. If the Leafs make the kind of trade they want to make between now and March 1st, it's for a meaningful upgrade on the blue line that is beyond just this year that fits in with this core, helps this team moving forward."

It's a smart approach. The Leafs can't keep filling holes on their blue line every season, particularly with the inevitable decline of veterans like Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Toronto desperately needs to inject some youth into its defensive group.

Ideally, the Leafs should be targeting a younger defenceman who already has NHL experience, can handle top-four responsibilities without needing to be sheltered and is under contract for multiple seasons.

There are several intriguing options around the league who could fit that description. Here are five players the Leafs should consider pursuing.

5. Cam York

York is a 25-year-old left-shot defenceman who could make a lot of sense for Toronto. The former 14th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft hasn't quite lived up to expectations in Philadelphia, and with younger defencemen like David Jiricek and Oliver Bonk potentially working their way into the lineup, the Flyers could eventually consider moving him.

That doesn't mean York isn't a legitimate top-four defenceman. In fact, he offers exactly the kind of combination of age, experience and contract security that the Leafs should be looking for.

He's signed through the 2029-30 season with a team-friendly $5.15 million average annual value and doesn't have any trade protection.

At just 25 years old, York still has room to develop, while already having experience playing meaningful NHL minutes. He wouldn't necessarily solve every problem on Toronto's blue line, but he could be a valuable long-term addition.

4. Alexander Nikishin

Nikishin is another intriguing name, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding his future in Carolina following his previous contract negotiations.

The 25-year-old may not fit the traditional definition of a veteran, having only recently established himself in the NHL, but his talent is difficult to overlook.

Nikishin recorded 11 goals and 33 points last season while playing third-pairing minutes for a very good Hurricanes team. His offensive instincts and ability to contribute from the back end make him an interesting potential addition.

He would also provide Toronto with some long-term security. Nikishin is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, meaning the Leafs would retain his rights rather than risk losing him directly to unrestricted free agency.

3. Rasmus Sandin

Rasmus Sandin is a name Leafs fans will remember, and a potential reunion could make sense for both sides.

The 26-year-old is currently on LTIR while recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, an injury he suffered last season. He's expected to return at some point this year, but where he fits into Washington's lineup remains a question.

The Capitals have a crowded left side of their defence, with Jakob Chychrun, Martin Fehervary and Cole Hutson also competing for minutes. While that's a good problem for Washington to have, it could leave Sandin as a potential trade candidate once he's healthy.

Sandin has matured considerably since his departure from Toronto and still has plenty of hockey ahead of him. He's also under contract for another three seasons at a reasonable $4.6 million AAV.

2. Simon Edvinsson

This one might be a bit of a pipe dream.

At just 23 years old, Edvinsson is one of the most intriguing young defencemen in the league. The former sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft has reportedly requested a trade from Detroit following a contentious contract situation, potentially opening the door for the Leafs to make a major move.

The 6'6 Swede has tremendous potential. His combination of size, mobility and puck-moving ability is something you don't come across every day.

Detroit would understandably demand a king's ransom for a defenceman of Edvinsson's calibre. He's still developing and could eventually establish himself as a legitimate number-one option on the back end.

For Toronto, that's exactly the type of player worth pursuing.

The Leafs would have to part with a significant package of assets and commit to a substantial contract, but the potential payoff could be enormous. A player like Edvinsson could anchor Toronto's defence for years to come.

The biggest question is whether the Leafs have the assets to make a deal happen. Chayka has indicated he's willing to make another blockbuster, but this would certainly qualify as one.

1. J.J. Moser

If I'm the Leafs, J.J. Moser is hands down my number-one target.

There could be some uncertainty surrounding Tampa Bay's roster situation especially with Kucherov's trade request. But even without any major shakeups, The emergence of Charle-Edouard D'Astous could make Moser expendable.

D'Astous has seen an increase in production and responsibility, in a similar fashion to Darren Raddysh's emergence last season. He's getting an opportunity to quarterback the top power-play unit and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

If Tampa Bay believes D'Astous has surpassed Moser on the depth chart, the organization could look to retain him while using Moser as a trade chip.

There are also contract considerations. Much of Tampa Bay's defensive core is already signed long-term with trade protection, whereas Moser's no-trade clause doesn't kick in until next season. That could give the Lightning some additional flexibility if they decide to make a move.

Moser is a steady, 26-year-old top-four defenceman who fits almost perfectly into the profile Chayka is reportedly targeting. He's young enough to be part of Toronto's long-term plans, experienced enough to handle meaningful minutes and already has a track record of playing at a high level.

There's also a potential chemistry bonus. Moser and Raddysh played some of the best hockey either of them ever played last season. The Leafs could look to reunite that pairing in Toronto

Ultimately, Moser checks just about every box Toronto should be looking for. He wouldn't necessarily be the biggest splash available, but he could be one of the smartest acquisitions.