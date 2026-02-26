4 trade board targets that could transform the Leafs

With the NHL trade deadline just about a week away, the Toronto Maple Leafs should look to acquire players and make moves to at least finish their season somewhat on a high note and look forward to next season with hopes of contending for the Stanley Cup.

On Feb. 24, NHL insider Nick Kypreos released an updated trade board that shows what the market looks like post-Olympics. On that list are four players that the Leafs should turn their attention to, in order to try and finish their season strong, as well as build ahead for the hope of contention next year.

Let's dive in and look at players who could turn Brad Treliving's head and force him to acquire their services.

Braden Schneider, D -- New York Rangers

Drafted as a top 20 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Schneider hasn't really lived up to what a player chosen that high should entail. However, the silver lining is that he is only 24-years-old and still has a lot of time to grow, both as a blueliner and NHLer. What should be even more appealing is that Schneider is a right-handed shot and is set to be a restricted free agent this summer, meaning he still has time before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Leafs could use a huge upgrade to their defence corps, and Schneider could provide that.

In 57 games played for the Rangers this season, he has recorded two goals and nine assists for a total of 11 points. His production has not really been there, despite Schneider eating up top defence pair minutes. The bigger picture for the Leafs could be trying to develop his game and make him an option for a top pairing on any NHL team. As mentioned before, the Leafs' blueline has had many liabilities this season, but acquiring Schneider could change the dynamic and help the defence for next year. He is also disciplined, in the sense that he has only 16 penalty minutes on the season, to this point. A blueliner that can stay out of the penalty box would benefit any team. The Leafs should try to make this move for the sake of development and a slight rebuild to the defence. Should the Leafs be interested in him, it likely wouldn't cost the amount that it took the Los Angeles Kings to acquire Artemi Panarin, but would definitely cost the Leafs a prospect and/or a draft pick.

Robert Thomas, C -- St. Louis Blues

It's already hard to acquire a top forward from any NHL team, let alone arguably the best forward on the St. Louis Blues. However, Thomas is currently on the injured reserve after undergoing a leg procedure and was expected to return after the Olympics; however, he is taking a leave of absence due to a personal matter, and won't be playing on Thursday against the Seattle Kraken.

Thomas one of the top point-getters this season for the Blues, tallying 11 goals, 22 assists for 33 points in 42 games played this season. What's attractive in this case is that he has a handful of years left on his contract, before he becomes a free agent in 2031. While it certainly will cost the Leafs a hefty price for the services of Thomas, he has put up more than 50 points in the last four seasons. This would surely aid the depth and scoring issues that the Leafs have gone through this season. While he does have a no-trade clause in years three to seven of his contract, if interested in going to Toronto, he could waive it. Given that Thomas won the Stanley Cup in his rookie year with the Blues in 2019, coached by current Leafs coach Craig Berube, there could be a desire to once again have him as a coach.

Connor Murphy, D -- Chicago Blackhawks

Acquiring Murphy would be an attempt to renovate and rearrange the Leafs' blueline. Like Schneider, he's also a right-handed shot. Despite Murphy being 32-years-old and in the final year of his contract, the Leafs could possibly see him as a rental, with an option to buy after this season, should he be acquired by Toronto. For the sake of being a right-handed defenceman would attract many, if not all teams, as there could never be enough of them on a roster.

Murphy isn't much of an offensive threat, but more so plays a defensive, body on body, gritty game. He also is not afraid to drop the gloves at any point, whether it's a tie game, down by a few or up by one, Murphy does not back away and fights anyone he has to. He can also absorb pucks with a block, another praise to his defensive game. Murphy has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 57 games played for the Blackhawks this season, but as mentioned before, he's not known for his offensive skill and would be not too bad of an option as a rental. The Leafs would possibly not give up much for him, which just sweetens it more.

Evan Rodrigues, C -- Florida Panthers

Rodrigues is a player that the Leafs are all too familiar with, given that he was a big part of the Florida Panthers' back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. In each of the last two playoff runs for the Panthers, Rodrigues tallied 15 points in each of them (seven goals, eight assists in the 2023-24 playoffs and two goals, 13 assists in last year's playoffs). With the absence of Aleksander Barkov, he is getting top minutes on the Panthers, trying to fill the void on the top line that Barkov typically centers.

With 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 56 games played this season, Rodrigues obviously wouldn't match Barkov's production, but has helped to steady the ship. The Leafs could use his services, as he would act as a solid depth piece either in the middle or bottom six. Rodrigues has been a thorn in the sides of the Leafs during the playoffs, which would benefit Toronto, as they know exactly how he formulates his game both in the playoffs and regular season.

The Leafs should look to make some moves before the March 6 trade deadline. Acquiring any of the players listed above probably won't fully solve the problem, but can definitely be a stepping stone and a change in dynamic to once again try to contend and reach glory, something they have been seeking for a while.