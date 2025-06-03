4 defensemen the Maple Leafs should consider drafting in 2025 NHL Draft

Francesco Dell'Elce

Francesco Dell'Elce is a 19-year-old left-shooting defenseman from King City, Ontario, Canada. He is listed as 6'1 and 185 pounds. First eligible for the NHL draft in 2023, Dell'Elce got passed over due to his lack of structure. However, Dell’Elce has taken a big step forward this season for UMass in the NCAA, largely to do with how well he’s adjusted to collegiate physicality and systems.

Dell'Elce is a skilled defenseman who can skate well and use his foot speed to escape pressure. For UMass, he played a ton of minutes (over 20 minutes a night). With him already being 19, Dell'Elce could very easily slide into the Toronto Marlies lineup should he find himself drafted by the Maple Leafs. He would need a year of pro hockey at the AHL level before the Leafs could entertain the idea of him playing in their lineup.

The coaching staff at UMass allowed Dell'Elce to join the rush and get involved more offensively. One of his strengths is his ability to play the puck and move well along the offensive blue line. He has the potential to be a power-play quarterback. He registered seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points in 40 games this season. Dell'Elce would be the right pick if the Leafs are looking for an offensively gifted defenseman over the stay-at-home type.

For a better glimpse into his offensive abilities, just look at his stats from his final season in high school. For St. Andrews in the CAHS, Dell'Elce registered 20 goals and 42 assists for 62 points in 51 games during the 2022-23 season. The ability is there; he just needs to find a way to adapt at the pro level. Central Scouting has him ranked 63rd overall which is right around where the Leafs will be selecting.