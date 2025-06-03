4 defensemen the Maple Leafs should consider drafting in 2025 NHL Draft

Theodor Hallquisth

Theodor Hallquisth is a 17-year-old right-shooting defenseman from Taby, Sweden. He's listed as 6'2 and 172 pounds, but at 17, he's got some time left to continue growing and fill out his frame. Hallquisth was a pleasant surprise to many scouts this season as he managed to play in 12 games for Orebro's pro team (Orebro HK) in the SHL. That is a pretty big accomplishment for a 17-year-old defenseman.

For the Orebro HK J20 team, Hallquisth registered five goals and 17 assists for 22 points in 41 games before jumping up to the men's team for 12 games. Regardless of which team selects him, Hallquisth will likely spend at least one more season (likely two) in Sweden before coming to North America. Central Scouting has him ranked 56th overall, which is closer to where the Leafs will be selecting.

The Leafs could try to move up in the draft if they like Hallquisth, or wait and hope that he falls into their laps. He projects to be an all-around defenseman once he grows into his frame more. The physical side of hockey is his forte, but he's not one-dimensional. He has good hockey sense and moves the puck really well. He plays hard, is solid defensively, and can remain calm to keep things simple.

His ability to play physically has helped him become better at winning puck battles along the boards and in the corners, as well as boxing out opposing players from the crease. He is not expected to be a big point producer, but his ability to generate flow up the ice and make good passes will result in assists while he remains mindful of playing a defensive stay-at-home style of defense.