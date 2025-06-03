4 defensemen the Maple Leafs should consider drafting in 2025 NHL Draft

Jacob Rombach

Jacob Rombach is an 18-year-old left-shooting defenseman from Blaine, Minnesota, USA. He is currently listed as 6'6 and 196 pounds. Central Scouting has Rombach at 42nd overall, but there is a chance he could move up in the draft, with some scouts even speculating that he could be selected in the first round if a team is seeking a defenseman badly enough.

The Leafs will be selecting their second-round pick with the 63rd or 64th overall pick. Treliving would need to definitely move up in the draft order for a chance to select Rombach. However, he is the type of defenseman Treliving and Leafs head coach Craig Berube covet. He's a big defensive defenseman who uses his size and reach well. Rombach also has good foot speed, is good in transition, and can make the outlet pass.

Having a big defenseman who can defend well and move the puck is something every team wants to have. Should he end up being selected by the Leafs, fans would need to wait a year or longer before they could watch him play as he is committed to the University of Minnesota in the NCAA starting next season. The same university that Leafs forward Matthew Knies attended.

Rombach was one of the most improved players in the USHL this season. He went from three goals and six assists for nine points in 59 games during the 2023-24 season, to three goals and 15 assists for 18 points this season. He will need to bulk up to fill out his 6'6 frame, but that shouldn't be an issue.

(All stats from eliteprospects.com)