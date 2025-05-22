3 Toronto Maple Leafs buyout candidates this summer

The Toronto Maple Leafs hit another summer of questions and uncertainty following the annual tradition of disappointing playoff exits.

But as the team looks poised to turn over its roster this upcoming season, major changes loom on the horizon. That’s why it’s worth taking a look at players who might not be wearing the blue and white next season.

In particular, three players stand out as potential buyout candidates this summer as the Toronto Maple Leafs look to address major points on its way to a successful postseason run.

David Kampf

David Kampf could be on the Maple Leafs' buyout list this summer. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

David Kampf found himself gradually sliding down the depth chart this season. Penciled in as the fourth-line center at the start of the season, injuries and lack of offensive production forced Craig Berube to get creative with his center options.

Scott Laughton’s acquisition also made it challenging for Kampf to get back into the lineup even after he was healthy. He ended up suiting up for one postseason game, but he was a non-factor.

Moving forward, there’s a pretty good chance Kampf doesn’t have a spot in the lineup next season. If the club feels there’s no room for the 30-year-old, it may explore a trade in the offseason.

A trade would most likely involve a late-round pick, but that’s better than nothing. But if no trades materialise, the Leafs could look at buying him out. According to PuckPedia, the Leafs would be on the hook for $1.68 million for the next four seasons, netting the team a savings of $717K.

Such savings aren’t life-altering but would enable to Leafs to free up a roster spot for a player like Alex Steeves or Easton Cowan next fall.

Max Domi

Max Domi has played well at times but has been largely inconsistent. | Joel Auerbach/GettyImages

There has been plenty of talk surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs’ rumoured desire to move on from Max Domi. Thus far, such comments have been largely unsubstantiated. But what is evident is Domi’s lack of consistent production.

Yes, he’s had some solid streaks over the years, but not the sort of consistent production that the team would like from a top-six forward.

While the Leafs would ideally find a trade partner to take Domi off their hands, that situation may not come to fruition. Therefore, the Leafs may find themselves in a bit of a bind, potentially exploring a buyout for the 30-year-old forward.

Buying out Domi would cost the Leafs $2.75 million against the cap over the next three seasons, and then $500K for three more years.

The team would save $1 million for the next three years, with the cost coming down to $500K in dead cap space.

Like Kampf, buying out Domi wouldn’t be so much a question of cap relief as clearing a roster spot for someone younger and more consistent. I do believe that the Leafs wouldn’t have too much of a hard time finding a trade partner for Domi.

But if push comes to shove, a buyout could be the way to go.

Morgan Rielly

Buying out Morgan Rielly would be a tough choice, but one the Leafs might need to make. | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

I had to think long and hard about the possibility of the Toronto Maple Leafs buying out Morgan Rielly. He’s the longest-tenured player on the team and has ensured some of the worst moments in team history.

He’s been a warrior and a true gamer. The arrival of Brandon Carlo helped Rielly immensely. However, Rielly has not emerged as the true number-one defenseman the team has lacked since the days of Tomas Kaberle.

That situation makes the remaining five years on his current deal somewhat onerous. The Leafs are on the hook for $7.5 million over the next half-decade for a player who hasn’t proven to be the team’s desired top blue liner.

Now, allow me to be blunt.

The Leafs will not find a taker for Rielly. Certainly not with that cap hit. Even if the Leafs ate half of it, finding a willing trade partner might be challenging.

That situation could prompt the club to buy out Rielly.

If that’s the direction the Leafs go, the Leafs would be on the hook for Rielly’s deal for the next decade. Initially, the team would save $5.87 million in the first year and $3.87 million in the next four seasons. Rielly’s cap hit would come out to $3.63 million. Then, the Leafs would have dead cap space amounting to $2.13 million for the next five years.

If it were up to me, I wouldn’t buy out Rielly this season. I would wait a couple of more years until the buyout period comes down to about four seasons. But if a new management group comes into place, and chooses to go scorched earth, we could see Rielly’s name suddenly hit the chopping block sooner rather than later.