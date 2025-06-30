3 top free agents the Toronto Maple Leafs should avoid signing

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a huge move just a couple of days prior to free agency by signing winger Matthew Knies to a six-year extension worth $46.5 million. Added to the re-signing of John Tavares just another two days earlier, the Maple Leafs have retained two key pieces from their roster for the foreseeable future.

Wth free agency set to open on July 1, the Maple Leafs will look to make additional signings to revamp their roster ahead of the 2025–26 NHL season. However, which top players should they avoid if they want to ensure to have the most success going forward?

Patrick Kane

Without question star winger Patrick Kane has put together an amazing resume thus far for his NHL career. Having posted 20+ goals 16 times and 70+ points 10 times, along with capturing the Calder Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, Hart Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy and three Stanley Cups, let’s just say Kane has practically done it all. So who wouldn’t want to add a generational talent like that?

However, the bulk of those accomplishments have come way earlier in his career, as he is a shell of his former self heading into his age 37 season this fall. Kane hasn’t topped 60 points since the 2021-22 season and hadn’t seen playoff action in six of his past eight seasons. For a Leafs team that is craving for a true and proven playoff performer by playing a tough, gritty style, they should stay away from the former superstar winger at all costs.

Brent Burns

As a bonafide No. 1 defenseman for much of his illustrious career, Brent Burns had shown to be a dominating force whenever he took the ice. The former Norris Trophy winner has posted three 20+ goal seasons and seven 50+ point seasons while being the primary power play general for the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and more recently the Carolina Hurricanes.

However, Father Time has ultimately caught up to Burns this past season as his six goals and 29 points marked his lowest totals in a non-shortened season since over more than a decade ago. Defensively, he has also lost a step, recording only 11 hits for the lowest total of his career, while committing 104 giveaways, the most since his 2018-19 season. With the Leafs looking for reliability and toughness with offensive potential from the back end, they should turn their attention away from Burns despite his star pedigree and focus on candidates that truly fits their needs.

Brad Marchand

There’s no questioning in the drive, heart, and determination whenever Brad Marchand plays the game. Hockey and winning is purely in his DNA, and he is coming off a Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers just this past season. With 20 points in 23 playoff games, it is exactly the postseason performer that the Leafs desperately need. However, Marchand is already 37 and has seen his stats on the decline during his previous couple of seasons as he has gone from more than a point-per-game player back in 2021-22 now down to just a 0.72 ppg player this past year.

With that in mind, projections have him likely landing a massive contract of three or four years with salary upwards of $8 million plus, that could potentially even last until 40. What the Leafs need is to address the potential loss of Mitch Marner plus strengthen their bottom six. So as much as everyone wants the move to happen, by blowing the bulk of their resources on a player that could also suddenly see their production fall off a cliff in a multi-year deal, it sure isn’t the wisest thing to do at this point.