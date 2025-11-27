3 teams that could trade for Leafs' Matias Maccelli

If you’re a young, rebuilding club with speed up front and a need for secondary scoring beyond your core group, Matias Maccelli could be the perfect fit. Before joining the Toronto Maple Leafs, Maccelli posted 57 points in 82 games in 2023-24, proving he can be a gifted playmaker and a reliable secondary winger when given the right opportunity. Even if his start to 2025-26 with Toronto has been rough 9 points in 21 games so far. His underlying ability and prior production make him a low-risk, high-upside option deal for teams looking to build for both now and the future.

Where Maccelli could slide in and why

A team like the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are rebuilding and has young forwards but lack scoring depth beyond their top players, would find Maccelli especially appealing. His vision, passing, and skating make him a dangerous secondary scorer, and his modest cap hit with just over $3.4 million offers flexibility for clubs trying to balance salary cap structure with youth development.

The Detroit Red Wings, another team mixing youth and experience, could also benefit from Maccelli. They need secondary scoring behind Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, and his skill set could help accelerate their push back into playoff contention. For a playoff contender needing depth on the wing, Maccelli could add creative playmaking and secondary scoring to ease the burden on its stars.

Finally, the New Jersey Devils, who are transitioning around young talent like Jack Hughes and Nico Daws, might view Maccelli as a project with real upside a player whose peak hasn’t yet been fully tapped. A franchise with patience and a stable development plan could see significant long-term returns from him.

What Maccelli brings and what he might cost

Maccelli’s upside lies in his proven past production and versatile skill set. Over his earlier seasons, he demonstrated strong offensive instincts, particularly in playmaking and puck movement. His relatively modest salary makes him a manageable addition even for cap‑conscious teams.

Given how he was acquired by Toronto for a conditional third‑round pick that upgrades if certain performance criteria are met, teams interested in trading for him likely wouldn’t have to give up elite assets. A mid‑ to late‑round pick plus a mid-level prospect seems a reasonable baseline. For a playoff-ready club, a small sweetener like a lower-tier prospect could push the deal over the edge.

Who should be calling?

Teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, and New Jersey Devils clubs are a step or two behind the elite but close enough that a boost on the wing could change their trajectory, and should have Maccelli near the top of their trade board. Any club rebuilding around youth and needing a skilled, affordable winger would benefit from his potential.

Matias Maccelli remains one of the more intriguing under-appreciated forwards in the league, a player whose prior track record shows real promise, and whose contract and history make him an accessible target. For the right team, he could be the missing secondary scorer, the creative spark, or the cost-effective depth winger that turns a good season into a great one.