3 teams that could claim David Kampf off waivers

No. 2: Chicago Blackhawks

Who better for Connor Bedard to learn from than David Kampf? Joking aside, Kampf started his career with the Blackhawks so it wouldn't be crazy if that's the team that brings him back.

Similarily to Buffalo, the Blackhawks are not in a great spot right now. They've had way more recent success with three Stanley Cup's in the last 15 years, but they've missed the playoffs seven of the last eight years which is hard to believe. When you think of Chicago, it doesn't feel that far removed from Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews lifting a Stanley Cup, but their last championship was 10 years ago.

The Blackhawks have a decent mixture of young players and veterans so adding Kampf to their line-up could be a good way to solidify their fourth-line and be a small improvement on Sam Lafferty, who's currently in that slot.

No. 3: Pittsburgh Penguins

Whenever you mention a player who played under GM Kyle Dubas who's on the chopping block, you have to assume that the Pittsburgh Penguins are interested in that player. Although Brad Treliving was the GM by the time Kampf re-signed in Toronto, all reports suggested that the Kampf signing was a deal made by the previous regime.

As such, Dubas may have a soft spot for Kampf, who he originally signed in 2021. Under Dubas, Kampf had his best career season scoring 11 goals, but more importantly was a shutdown defensive centre, which balanced out Toronto's forward group. Kampf's entire goal was not to score, but instead was to play tough minutes against the opponents best players, win face-off's and be a penalty-kill specialist.

In a sport that goals and assists are valued as the most important asset, a player like Kampf sometimes get looked past, although he can be playing very well. As such, I wouldn't be shocked if Pittsburgh made a claim for Kampf if he eventually gets put on waivers.