3 takeaways from Maple Leafs' narrow 5-4 loss to Mammoth

The Toronto Maple Leafs finished off their three-game road trip with a 5-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night at the Delta Center.

Auston Matthews, Jack Roslovic, John Tavares, and Gavin McKenna scored for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz stopped 23 of 28 shots.

Here are three takeaways from the night that was.

Maple Leafs look new and improved even in a loss

To be honest, I don't really know where to start with this game. The first period was a sloppy one from both sides, and in the second, Utah took advantage of some tired Toronto legs and entered the third with a 5-2 lead. Then, in the final 20 minutes, the Leafs made it a game and almost pulled off the comeback.

Tuck for Tucks 💙 pic.twitter.com/AFJN3SzMQ6 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 14, 2026

To go from Vegas to Colorado to Utah in six days, with three days off mixed in, isn't the worst road trip in the world. But considering the first two games were intense and hard-fought, it would make sense if the Leafs laid an egg on Tuesday, especially after being down 3-0. Let's be real, if this were last season, the score would have been way more lopsided.

Yet, on a night when they were down three goals three separate times, and had stretches where they couldn't move the puck to save their lives, they found a way to get back in the game and almost salvaged a point. Never mind the fact that they were shorthanded four times and gave up a shorthanded goal.

Maple Leafs are still working out the kinks

There were a few things on Tuesday that I didn't like, but they fit into the context of the season. For starters, Kirill Marchenko still doesn't look like he's fully settled in. There are moments where you can see his speed and playmaking ability, but something just seems a bit off with his game.

Then, there's the ever-growing issue of their defence.

Lastly, this was clearly the worst goaltending performance of the season. In every game thus far, even the game against the Nashville Predators, the goaltenders have done enough to win the game. That was simply not the case tonight. There were at least two goals, maybe three, that Stolarz should have, and usually does have.

On a night when your team is fighting the game, that's when you need your netminder to step up, and Stolarz just didn't have it.

Toronto's big boys kept the hope alive

As I alluded to earlier, the Leafs of yesteryear would have folded at some point in the second period. Last season is an easy one to point to, but I'm even talking about back when they were playoff locks.

Despite not getting the job done, you can't help but be impressed with Toronto's best players doing everything they could to will their team to overtime.

Auston gets us one back 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MXFfMvDayN — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 14, 2026

Matthews had a two-point middle period with a power-play goal and an assist on Roslovic's third of the season. Then, in the third, Tavares had a power-play goal of his own, and McKenna finished off a beautiful passing sequence to cut the lead to 5-4.

Maybe I have my blue and white tinted glasses on, but considering how this night was unfolding, it felt like as encouraging of a loss as you'll find.

Up next for the Maple Leafs

The Leafs will head back home for a three-game homestand, with four of the next five at Scotiabank Arena. They kick it off against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.