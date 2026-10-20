3 takeaways from Maple Leafs' complete 3-1 win over Sharks

The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped their three-game skid with a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.

Auston Matthews and Gavin McKenna each scored on the power play, and Nick Paul sealed the victory with an empty netter. Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves on 31 shots for his first home win of the season.

Maple Leafs earn the win in most complete game of the season

After what was probably their most disappointing effort of the season on Saturday against the Islanders, the Maple Leafs followed it up with their most complete game to date. From the goaltender out, this team showed what they can do when they dial in each phase of their game.

Yes, it was against the Sharks, but this isn't the Sharks you remember. They are young, fast, and talented, and have a good mixture of veterans to even it out. I wouldn't say San Jose outplayed Toronto in the first, but the Leafs were just a step behind, and the road team entered the intermission with a 1-0 lead.

AUSTON MATTHEWS TIES IT UP FOR THE LEAFS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7ZVnsw1QhT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2026

Aside from a rare giveaway that led to the Sharks' first and only goal, Matthews was extremely effective defensively, on top of his three-point night offensively. After Saturday night, the captain took ownership of himself, even if it wasn't deserved.

"We need urgency," Matthews said after the loss. "We've got to be better in all areas, starting with myself."

That's what he did, and the team followed.

Until reinforcements arrive, it feels like defensive gems like this will probably be few and far between. However, we now know it is in them. It won't always look pretty, but maybe they can hold down the fort until general management John Chayka does his thing.

Special teams have been the unsung hero

Maybe I'm living under a rock, but I don't think we're talking enough about how solid the special teams have been for the Leafs through 10 games. On Monday, it did most of the heavy lifting. The power play (PP) was 2-for-5, and the penalty kill (PK) was a perfect 4-for-4.

Not only were they 2-for-5, but those two goals tied the game, and then won the game.

This season, the Maple Leafs are at 28.6% on the PP, which is fifth-best in the league. While their success rate is great, it has looked like the typical Maple Leafs power play. Potent and deadly at times, and incredibly inept at others.

Their PK, on the other hand, is first in the NHL at 96.9%, and it looks every bit of first. Toronto has not done a great job at staying out of the box, but they've made up for it with their ability to kill them off.

Gavin McKenna wins the battle between the top two draft picks

I'll be honest, this kind of stuff doesn't really get me going, but the media was hyping up the first-ever matchup between first overall pick McKenna and second overall pick Ivar Stenberg. While the headlines didn't really pull me in, it was awesome to see our guy dominate throughout the night.

McKenna's game-winning goal was a thing of beauty. The 18-year-old took a quick pass from Matthews at the bottom of the right face-off circle, and stick-handled his way to the top of the crease and put a perfect shot off the post and in.

FIRST OVERALL GAVIN MCKENNA!!! pic.twitter.com/Il2gKqrWhq — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 20, 2026

Even before the goal, it just felt like the kid was buzzing all night. Despite the drama of last Thursday's benching, he's been getting better every game and delivered in a huge spot on Monday.

"He's not afraid of the moment," Hiller said. "He enjoys the moment. We saw his celebration, and you could say, 'Shouldn't everybody do that?'"

McKenna finished with a goal on his only shot of the night, while Stenberg was held off the scoresheet and had one shot on Bobrovsky.

Up next for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are in Columbus on Tuesday night before hosting the New York Rangers on Thursday. Then, they will head out West for a five-game trip.