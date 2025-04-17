3 reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs are better prepared for playoff success

The Leafs Have the Look of a Confident Team

Berube has changed the Maple Leafs style of play. Puck possession has become less important. Taking fewer risks and dumping the puck in have become staples in the game plan. Building a wall around their goaltenders, protecting the high-danger scoring areas, and blocking shots have been emphasized.

Most NHL coaches, and prior Leaf coaches, have preached similar sentiments, but Berube has consistently had his players buy in. The results prove it.

Matthews and Marner, the team's top two offensive threats, lead with their defensive play. Free-agent defenseman Chris Tanev, partner Jake McCabe, and trade-deadline addition Brandon Carlo have made the Leafs a much tougher team in the defensive zone.

The Leafs have demonstrated a season-long confidence in close games. They have learned to finish games. Their record is 35-1 when leading after two periods. They have a league-best .724 win percentage in one-goal games.

Their win percentage when trailing after two periods is the second highest in the league. They are comfortable in all game situations. Berube has ingrained that into their mentality.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a different team entering the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the qualities and characteristics needed to make a long postseason run.