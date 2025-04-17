3 reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs are better prepared for playoff success

Head coach Craig Berube's first regular season behind the Toronto Maple Leafs bench could not have gone much better. The Leafs recent victory over the Buffalo Sabres clinched the Atlantic Division title. It was the team's first division title in 25 years and their second in the post-expansion era (excluding the short-lived North Division of 2020-2021).

The win over Buffalo was also a club record 25th road victory. That game saw star winger Mitch Marner eclipse the century mark in points scored after being agonizingly close on multiple occasions in prior seasons.

Auston Matthews' empty-netter sealed the victory with his milestone 400th career goal. Berube has changed the Leafs style, emphasizing defensive play.

A lot has been accomplished during the regular season. The problem for Berube's predecessors has been finding the right buttons to push for postseason success. Fortunately for Berube, the Maple Leafs are in a much better position to finally succeed in the playoffs, and the new coach is a big reason why.

The Leafs dynamic goaltending duo

Another feat under Berube's guidance is having two goaltenders reach 20-plus wins in a single season. It's the first time that has happened in Maple Leafs history.

Credit must also go to general manager Brad Treliving for the free-agent signing of Anthony Stolarz. Stolarz has taken advantage of the opportunity to be a starting NHL goaltender. He played in a career high 34 games, ranking among the league leaders in many categories, and has been a pillar in the Leafs net.

He posted his fourth shutout of the season in the division-clinching game against the Sabres, stopping all 35 shots he faced. More importantly, was the timing of his saves.

After the Leafs took a late second-period lead, Stolarz stoned Jack Quinn on a high-quality scoring chance with just over three minutes left. A couple of minutes later, he robbed Alex Tuch on a designed play off the end boards.

Those critical saves allowed the Maple Leafs to maintain their lead until icing the game with a flurry of late-game goals. There have been numerous occasions throughout the season when Stolarz has made saves in tight games, holding things steady, giving his team the confidence to prevail.