3 potential trade destinations for Leafs’ David Kampf

The Toronto Maple Leafs might not be in as much salary cap trouble as we’re used to, after they have spent years and years of penny-pinching, but they would need to clear some cap space if they want to make impactful additions to this roster. And one center could be on his way out before training camp starts this fall.

David Kampf appears to be the odd-man out. Not only is his contract still having two years left with a cap hit of $2.4 million, not the most desirable asset to remain on the Maple Leafs, but he will most likely be a 13th forward or even down in the AHL to start the season.

That leaves the Leafs with just a couple options, and if they want to make sure Kampf has an opportunity to play elsewhere it would need to be a trade before or during training camp. So, what are some teams we could see Toronto deal the veteran centre to?

Pittsburgh Penguins

I mean, is it too easy to look at former Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, who signed Kampf in Toronto initially, now being in charge of the Penguins and more than willing to take him? Maybe. But it also wouldn’t be the craziest thing.

The Penguins are one of the only teams in the entire NHL that are fine getting a little worse next season and are therefore selling off everyone that isn’t guaranteed to be a Hall-of-Famer or is under the age of 25, basically. Kampf would add some security so that Dubas can go ahead and move around some pieces, and even as a bottom-six center, he’s not the worst option for a team as desperate as Pittsburgh is for any NHL talent.

Chicago Blackhawks

Another reunion but this time it is with the hockey team that Kampf broke into the NHL with. The former Blackhawk could be returning to Chicago and with the same sort of thought process as a hypothetical trade to the Penguins.

Chicago can take on Kampf’s entire contract with no problem and would instantly be a solid option as the fourth-line centre in their depth chart. Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar rounding out the top, and then you have Jason Dickinson and Kampf as the third and fourth centres. It’s not the worst depth possible, and also gives new head coach Jeff Blashill some flexibility.

Winnipeg Jets

The lone team that is not in the middle of, or trying to come out of a rebuild, the Winnipeg Jets can take on Kampf’s full salary as a non-cap ceiling team and the centre seems to fit their mold. With centres like Vladislav Namestnikov and Adam Lowry playing more minutes than they would on a typical contender, Kampf could have a bounce-back season trying to suffocate every opposing forward’s offense.

And it might work! He’s not a completely useless player but just needs to be in the right environment and used the right way – Kampf just unfortunately has been leapfrogged on the Maple Leafs depth chart.

Specifically for the Jets, Kampf might start as an extra forward as well. Mark Scheifele, Jonathan Toews, and the two aforementioned centres are most likely the four that Winnipeg starts the season with. But, they are just one injury away from Morgan Barron trying to play down the middle, or needing to recall a too-young center prospect that isn’t ready for the NHL, like Brayden Yager, from the minors.

Kampf would give Winnipeg security both in the lineup and potentially staying with the Jets for two full seasons.