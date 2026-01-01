3 players that have quietly carried the Maple Leafs this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have needed their depth players to step up numerous times this season, with all the injuries that have come their way. The latest injury report included William Nylander, Auston Matthews, Chris Tanev, and Dakota Joshua. All of these players have played a vital role in the Maple Leafs lineup. The Maple Leafs' bottom six and depth have been good all season long, but a few players have risen to the top of that list.

Bobby McMann: third-line spark plug

Bobby McMann has been one of the few Leafs forwards consistently producing this season. Playing primarily in the bottom six, McMann has posted 12 goals and 8 assists for 20 points in 38 games while skating 14–15 minutes a night.

That’s valuable offence from a player signed on a $1.35M deal and skating in a third- or fourth-line role. He’s shown a knack for contributing in big moments, including a multi-point night against New Jersey that helped spark a 4–0 win. McMann’s playstyle, characterized by driving hard to the net, finishing chances, and providing energy, gives Toronto something it has lacked: consistent scoring depth beyond the top six. McMann is a player who has worked well in Berube's system. He plays the type of game that Berube asks for and is successful at it. It’s hard to overstate how important that is for this Leafs team. When Matthews and Nylander are out or slumping, players like McMann help prevent the offence from completely disappearing.

Troy Stecher: reliable defenceman

Troy Stecher will not produce much offensively, although his contribution to his team is much more valuable than his stats show. The veteran defenseman has registered 1 goal and 5 assists, while also having a +10. Stecher plays around 20 minutes per night. For a defenseman acquired by waivers only a few months ago, it can be said that the Toronto Maple Leafs have transformed him into quite a good player.

He isn’t the flashiest defender, but Stecher is really good at positioning and limiting opponents' chances, exactly the kind of steady presence any coach wants on his blueline. And since Stecher has spent most of this season paired with more offensive partners like Oliver Ekman-Larsson or Jake McCabe, he’s helped stabilize Toronto’s defence when injuries bite hardest. His ability to kill penalties and win puck battles also eases pressure on the Leafs’ top defenders and makes tough nights easier.

Scott Laughton: stability in the bottom six

Scott Laughton has been a solid fourth-line center for the Maple Leafs. He is a solid two-way player and is trusted by the coaching staff in Toronto. He can hold his own at both ends of the ice as he is a good addition to the Maple Leafs' depth. This year, he has been limited by injuries, but he seems to have finally gotten his groove back with the Maple Leafs.

Laughton was acquired up at last season's Trade Deadline from the Philadelphia Flyers, and he brings the kind of grit and versatility that the Maple Leafs need. Laughton can play many different types of roles that the Leafs may need him to play. Laughton has been effective on penalty kills and in defensive situations. He is a reliable player that the Maple Leafs need in their bottom six.

Why it matters

With Matthews, Nylander, and Tanev injured, along with inconsistency from the Leafs' stars, it's depth players like McMann, Stecher, and Laughton who have kept this team competitive. They are not the ones that show up on ESPN's top plays, but without a doubt, their performances keep Toronto in games when their superstars are not scoring. If the Leafs want to crawl their way back into a playoff position, they need performances like these from their unsung heroes. The stars will have to score eventually, but without these depth players? It could have been an even worse season.