3 Marlies players the struggling Maple Leafs need right now

In recent weeks, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit with a boatload of injuries that have decimated their NHL lineup to some extent. Due to their injury woes, there have been a few Marlies players that received a promotion and got the opportunity to play for the Maple Leafs this early in the season as a result.

As a result, the likes of Marshall Rifai, Vinni Lettieri, Dakota Mermis and Cole McWard have all gotten their chances to show their worth with the Leafs this year, with Ryan Tverberg being the very latest with his debut on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. With that in mind, which other Marlies players should deserve a call up from Toronto eventually to help the team at some point down the road?

The 3 next Marlies players that the Maple Leafs should call up to help the team

D Vinny Borgesi

Signed to a two-year contract by the Maple Leafs following a strong showing with Northeastern University in NCAA hockey, Vinny Borgesi has started to look comfortable on the Marlies’ blueline following his brief stint with the team last season. Borgesi has recorded one goal and seven assists for eight points in 10 games played with the Leafs’ AHL affiliate. With the Maple Leafs defense ailing once again this season, Borgesi could get his shot in due time if he keeps up his steady play despite his smaller frame.

D Noah Chadwick

As one of the Leafs’ top defensive prospects in their system, Noah Chadwick has gotten off to a solid start to his 2026-27 campaign with the Marlies. After helping the team to a Calder Cup championship last season, Chadwick has registered two goals and four assists for six points in 12 games played to date while playing top pairing minutes alongside Maple Leafs’ top prospect Ben Danford. Now with Danford sidelined with a broken wrist injury, Chadwick could take on an even more important role on defense for the Marlies going forward, giving him the opportunity to further grow his game even more. As a result, h has the opportunity to get the call from Toronto even before Danford if he continues to develop his all-around game in the coming weeks.

F Brendan Brisson

Finally, the offensive standout for the Marlies so far this season has to be none other than Brendan Brisson. As a former first round pick of the Vegas Golden Knights back in the 2020 NHL Draft, Brisson was signed to a one-year contract by the Maple Leafs prior to the start of the current season. In 14 games thus far with the Marlies, he has led the team in goals with eight, and in points with 17. With the Maple Leafs struggling to score in recent games, someone as hot as Brisson would be the perfect spark plug to help jumpstart their offense and turn things around for the Toronto NHL club. With the ability to play both on the wing and at center, he could also give the Leafs massive flexibility in putting together their lineup. As a result, Brisson has the best chance to get the call sooner than you think.