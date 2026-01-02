3 Maple Leafs players who will need to be better in 2026

The Toronto Maple Leafs did not have the best start to their 2025-26 season. But with 2025 coming to an end, 2026 provides a new opportunity to rekindle their games and push the Maple Leafs back into the playoff circle. The Maple Leafs had a lot go wrong for them so far this season, but if these players can refind their games, the Maple Leafs could be heading in the right direction.

Auston Matthews: The captain

The obvious first choice is Auston Matthews, the leader of the Maple Leafs. Matthews has struggled big time this season as he is on pace for his lowest point total season since his rookie year back in 2016-17. Matthews has dealt with a lot of injuries throughout his NHL career, and this is the first season we have seen it truly affect him. At the start of the season, Matthews claimed he was healthy, but the stats and the way he has looked will say otherwise.

Through 33 games, Matthews has scored just 15 goals. For the average NHL player, many teams would be extremely satisfied with that production; however, when you make north of $13M per season, management and especially fans will be expecting more. The scary thing with Auston Matthews is how he looks. Matthews does not seem confident with the puck and doesn't have the ability to take over games anymore. When the Maple Leafs have struggled the most this season is when their stars have not scored goals, and other than William Nylander, the Maple Leafs haven't gotten much scoring from their stars.

Morgan Rielly: Liability on defence

Morgan Rielly is another player who will need to be better in 2026. Offensively, Rielly has been very productive, tallying 25 points in 38 games. But his game has taken a massive hit, and he has struggled mightily on the defensive side of the puck. He has been seen as a liability and someone that the coaching staff can't trust to be on the ice in crucial moments. Why this is such a problem is the Maple Leafs' defence depth, past Jake McCabe. The Maple Leafs currently don't have another true shutdown defenceman. Chris Tanev is out with another long-term injury, and in his absence, the Leafs will need to see Rielly elevate his game.

The Maple Leafs will need to see more from Rielly in 2026 and in a big way. He is not living up to his contract and simply has not been very good. He will need to play a more balanced game and learn how to defend the rush and when opponents are hemming them into the zone better. The British Columbia native could become a very good and effective defenceman for the Maple Leafs, but he will have to take the steps to achieve this. Rielly's game can't solely be revolved around the offensive side of the puck, or else his production will also have to take a massive increase. The Maple Leafs will need Rielly in a big way heading into 2026.

Brandon Carlo: Waste of assets

Brandon Carlo has been very underwhelming for the Maple Leafs in 2025. Acquired at last year's Trade Deadline from the Boston Bruins, the Maple Leafs sent a hefty package to acquire Carlo, but it simply hasn't worked out in the way the Maple Leafs wanted. Carlo has been injured most of this season as he underwent foot surgery on December 1st. Carlo should be returning to the Maple Leafs lineup soon, and when he does, many will hope to see Carlo better than we've seen. Carlo's decline can also be attributed to being on a line with Morgan Rielly. When he played with the Bruins, he played on a more balanced line, but in Toronto, playing with Morgan Rielly leaves a bigger responsibility on the defensive side of the puck. When both players on a pairing are not playing well, it leaves a recipe for disaster.

The Maple Leafs will need Carlo to be a calming defensive presence with Chris Tanev out long-term. The Maple Leafs can't just rely on Jake McCabe to be the shutdown guy; it will take more effort from everyone around them, including Brandon Carlo. The Colorado native can very easily return to the player we are accustomed to seeing, but it will take a lot of convincing moving forward.

Going into 2026

Moving forward in 2026, the Maple Leafs will look to turn the page and have a much better half of the season. If Auston Matthews, Brandon Carlo, and Morgan Rielly can improve their game, it will be a much-needed boost to the lineup. Everyone knows that these three players can be very good in the NHL. They will just have to go out there and prove it to everyone.