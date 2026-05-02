3 Maple Leafs performances fans would rather forget from this season

Expectations were high heading into the 2025-26 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They had just won the Atlantic Division for the first time in over a decade, they pushed the Stanley Cup Champions to game seven in round two, and despite losing Mitch Marner, they still had the foundational pieces to make a serious push at the Stanley Cup. Instead, the Maple Leafs fell well short, missing the playoffs and raising serious questions about the roster’s direction.

While the team's struggles were widespread, several players have stood out as the biggest disappointments of the 2025-26 Toronto Maple Leafs season.

1. Morgan Rielly - Disappointing start to finish

Mar 20, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) hits a slapshot against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Morgan Rielly had a lot of expectations on his shoulders. After playing some of the worst hockey of his career during the duration of the 2024-25 season, many did not believe it could be worse. Coming into training camp, many saw a rejuvenated Rielly, who had put in the work over the offseason to play some of the best hockey of his career. Rielly later finished with one of the worst plus-minus ratings on the team and struggled in his own zone, often getting exposed against top competition. Offensively, he also failed to make up for these issues, posting one of his lowest point totals in recent years.

Entering the season, Rielly had spoken to the media, setting himself up for one of the most productive seasons of his career, saying, "I believe that I did everything I could to be prepared for a great season, and I think that's the truth for all of our guys." Rielly told the media. " I know everyone puts a lot of pressure on themselves, approaching a new season, and you try to do everything you can to be prepared. So for me, I took steps, and my goal was to leave no stone unturned in trying to bounce back and have a great year." This was not true, and heading into the offseason, many speculate Rielly could be on his way out of Toronto.

2. Auston Matthews - Worst season of his career

Jan 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) before action against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Auston Matthews had a lot of weight on his shoulders heading into the 2025-26 season. After Mitch Marner's departure, he understood that his play had to rise to the next level. If the Maple Leafs had any chance of being a playoff team this year, Matthews was going to need to refind his scoring touch and be the difference-maker he once was early in his career. Over the past two seasons, everyone has seen a decline in Matthews performance. Coming off one of his worst statistically seasons, many didn't know what to expect from the Olympic gold medalist. But what many did not realize was how hard his game would decline.

Looking into Matthews ' in-depth stats, according to NHL Edge, Matthews' hardest shot this season clocked in at 88.3 MPH, placing him in the 73rd percentile, nowhere near where we once saw it. His max skating speed was about average in the NHL, at 22.10, while his shooting percentage fell below average at 11.9%. Matthews' game overall has seen another massive dip in production, which led to the worst season point total of his career with just 53. Matthews also was not able to score at the rate we once saw, due to his shooting speed and shooting percentage falling, as he only put the puck in the back of the net 27 times. While offensively, Matthews continues to struggle when the Maple Leafs need him at his best, on the defensive side of the puck, the Scottsdale native continues to develop in that area. It has become clear to many that Craig Berube has transformed Matthews into a reliable two-way centre; however, you are not paying our star forward $13.4 million per season to play this way. If the Maple Leafs want any chance of success next season, they need him playing the way he was during the 2023-24 season.

3. Max Domi - Inconsistent production hurt the Maple Leafs

Jan 31, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi (11) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

With opportunity in the top six alongside Auston Matthews, many were wondering who was going to be the one to take the next step. Max Domi entered the 2025–26 season with many believing he was that candidate. Over his time in Toronto, Matthews has enjoyed playing with Domi; they complement each other, building chemistry and production that the top six has lacked, especially when it matters most. While there were moments where Domi’s playmaking and energy stood out, those flashes were far too inconsistent. The former 12th overall pick struggled to maintain production over long stretches, costing the Maple Leafs scoring in times when the team was unable to win games.

Domi had a very up-and-down season. The beginning of the year was very concerning for management, as it seemed no matter where he was placed in the lineup, he wasn't able to find a fit, leaving him as a healthy scratch during games against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators towards the end of November and beginning of December. His game then slightly improved when re-entered into the lineup alongside Auston Matthews during January. The reason for his production could have been due to Auston Matthews' brief resurgence. Domi finished the 2025-26 season with a second-worst -29 plus minus rating, proving he was not effective and cannot be trusted in all three zones. Mix this along with just 33 points, one of the worst point percentages of his career, and you are waiting for disaster from a player expected to play a crucial role in the Maple Leafs lineup.

The Maple Leafs’ disappointing season wasn’t caused by one player; it was a combination of underperformance, injuries, and many structural issues along the way. If Toronto hopes to get back in the playoff picture next season, it will need more consistency from its best players, health across the board, and meaningful upgrades to the roster. Otherwise, the same issues that defined the Leafs this year will carry into next season.