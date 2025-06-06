3 Maple Leafs dream free agent signings to contend for Stanley Cup in 2026

The Toronto Maple Leafs hit this offseason looking for a “DNA change,” as they look to shake off the spectre of previous playoff failures and look to contend for the 2026 Stanley Cup.

But that DNA change won’t come on its own. Maple Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving will need to find a way to harness his current group’s identity while making a sufficient change to usher a new attitude into the lineup.

That situation could happen with any one of these three dream free-agent signings. Mind you, I’m highlighting “dream,” as these signings might seem unrealistic given the Leafs’ current salary cap situation.

So, let’s dive into dream free-agent signings that could significantly alter the Toronto Maple Leafs’ chances of contending for the 2026 Stanley Cup.

Brad Marchand

Jun 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images | Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Yes, notable Maple Leafs killer Brad Marchand sees the light and joins the Blue and White. Marchand will be a free agent after this season and has stated that he would like to continue playing in the NHL for the foreseeable future.

Judging from the eye test, Marchand looks good. He was a beast during the Leafs’ second-round series with the Florida Panthers and looked solid in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup against the Edmonton Oilers.

While Marchand wouldn’t necessarily count as a “dream signing,” bringing him into the fold would take the Leafs’ biggest nemesis off the board and put him safely into the team’s lineup.

Nikolaj Ehlers

May 15, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers (27) is congratulated by his teammates after his goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images | Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

I’m operating under the assumption that Mitch Marner decides to hit the road and take his talents elsewhere. As such, landing a suitable replacement for the Leafs’ longtime top-line winger will become a top priority this summer.

Enter Nikolaj Ehlers.

Ehlers has shown to be a high-octane scorer with plenty of firepower. At 29, he’s slightly older than Marner but looks just as good. Ehlers can easily slot in with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies (assuming he re-signs without a hitch). That top line would give the Leafs plenty of firepower up top, enough to keep opposing coaches up at night.

While Ehlers won’t come cheap, he would still be cheaper than Marner. Ehlers is coming off a deal in which his $6 million AAV looks very affordable. So, even if Ehlers got $10 million, it would still be much more cost-effective than what Marner is asking for.

Aaron Ekblad

May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi (11) and Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) battle for position during the third period of game seven of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

One of the biggest criticisms of the Toronto Maple Leafs has been the team’s lack of a bona fide number-one defenseman. While Morgan Rielly has filled that role superbly, he hasn’t gotten the results that someone like Aaron Ekblad has.

Namely, the fact that Ekblad has a Stanley Cup ring makes him a solid top-pairing defenseman.

Adding Ekblad would instantly give the Leafs a one-two punch much like the Panthers have had this postseason with Ekblad and Seth Jones. The Leafs could technically pair Rielly and Ekblad, but I would much rather see Rielly remain with Brando Carlo and have Ekbald reunite with Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Like Ehlers, Ekbald won’t come cheap but the Leafs have the cap space. They have the room to slide in a contract like Ekblad’s especially if Marner skips town. Moreover, the Leafs could have even more wiggle room if John Tavares really does give the Leafs a good hometown discount.