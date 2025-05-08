3 key takeaways from Leafs' series-defining Game 2 win over Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs got the job done on Wednesday night, defeating the Florida Panthers 4-3 in Game 2 of their second-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Mitch Marner played the role of the hero as he scored 17 seconds after Anton Lundell tied the game for the Cats in the third period. Here's a look at the game-winner:

Toronto goal!



Scored by Mitch Marner with 14:10 remaining in the 3rd period.



Assisted by Jake McCabe and Auston Matthews.



Toronto: 4

Florida: 3#FLAvsTOR #LeafsForever #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/5v5a9pxORz — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) May 8, 2025

Marner’s goal capped off a gritty performance by the Leafs who did not let the Panthers’ physicality intimidate them. Scott Laughton’s controversial hit on Evan Rodrigues in the second period was proof of the Leafs’ significant shift toward a more grinding, physical style of play.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the three key takeaways from their Game 2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

3 key takeaways from Toronto Maple Leafs Game 2 victory over Florida Panthers

Max Pacioretty continues to step up

Max Pacioretty was a bit of a question mark heading into the playoffs. He didn’t play down the stretch due to injury. He missed the first two games against the Ottawa Senators in the first round.

When Craig Berube inserted Pacioretty in the lineup for Game 3 in Ottawa, Pacioretty looked like he hadn’t missed a beat.

In Game 2 against the Panthers, Pacioretty stepped it up a notch, registering a goal and an assist. In particular, his first-period goal was crucial for the Leafs as it tied the game late in the period.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Power play goal for Toronto!



Scored by Max Pacioretty with 01:41 remaining in the 1st period.



Assisted by Morgan Rielly and Max Domi.



Toronto: 1

Florida: 1#FLAvsTOR #LeafsForever #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/GnS2OtHLHg — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) May 7, 2025

Beyond tying the game, the power play goal was crucial for the Leafs after going 0-for-5 in Game 1. The Panthers had already killed off two penalties in the period and scored on their first power play opportunity.

Pacioretty now has six points in six games and is poised to be an under-the-radar hero for Toronto this postseason.

Woll solid in goal

Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Joseph Woll was solid in Game 2, boosting the Leafs to a 2-0 series lead. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

The controversy surrounding Sam Bennett’s hit on Anthony Stolarz somewhat overshadowed the fact that the Leafs were turning to Joseph Woll for Game 2. Woll hadn’t started since April 17th against the Detroit Red Wings, in which he put up a 31-save performance for the win.

But if there were any lingering doubts about Woll stepping in, his performance in Game 2 went a long way toward quelling those concerns.

Woll stopped 25 shots, including a brilliant save on Mackie Samoskevich in the third to preserve the win. While the Leafs are hardly out of the woods, Woll’s solid outing takes the pressure off rushing Stolarz back on the ice.

Woll likely gets the nod in Game 3 in Florida. The hard part will be taking Woll out if continues to play like this once Stolarz is ready to return.

Depth scoring picking up the slack

William Nylander is making an early case for the Conn Smythe Trophy. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

At the outset of this series, it was evident the Panthers would do everything in their power to stop Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, and Matthew Knies. For the most part, it’s worked despite Marner getting the game-winner and Knies scoring in Game 1. As for Matthews, he has one assist in the first two games against the Panthers.

But it’s been the depth that’s stepped. In Game 2, it was Pacioretty, Max Domi, and William Nylander who stepped up.

While Nylander is a key part of the Core Four, his production is crucial as the opposition focuses on stopping the top line. Thus far, the perceived lack of depth scoring hasn’t been an issue for the Leafs, giving them another dimension that’s been missing in previous playoff runs.

If this trend continues, the Panthers could be in tough as the series transitions to Florida. The Leafs and Panthers will square off in Game 3 on Friday night with the Leafs looking to take a 3-0 lead for the second consecutive series.