3 free agents the Toronto Maple Leafs could buy low on

The NHL Free Agency period kicks off this Tuesday, July 1. The day looks to be an eventful one that could see a lot of money spent as it appears that most teams have an appetite to improve their rosters. There have been rumors swirling and with a number of high-end players available like Mitch Marner, Brock Boeser, and Nikolaj Ehlers. As well, former superstar veterans with the likes of Patrick Kane and Brad Marchand to name a few, there is a lot of speculation and excitement.

This is normal for this time of year but for months there has been talk of widespread offer sheet usage, especially after two successful ones were levied last year with the St. Louis Blues nabbing forward Dylan Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg from the Edmonton Oilers and both had career years with their new team. On that side of things, there are plenty of high end restricted free agents without a contract in Evan Bouchard, Marco Rossi, Mason McTavish, and former second overall pick Kaapo Kakko.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to a few bigger names, as they always are. However, with only $13 million to spend and with a few holes to fill, they could be in need of signing a few value contracts. Their blueline is mostly locked up so their biggest need is upfront, especially if they do end up losing star winger, Mitch Marner. General Manager Brad Treliving will have his work cut out for him this summer as he tries to improve the team for a serious cup run, especially after re-signing some other big name players like John Tavares and Matthew Knies.

The players on the market, the fast rising cap, and every team wanting to improve has all of the makings to have an expensive day and potentially one that teams might come to regret down the road. That is why I am looking beyond the big names and have tried to identify a few players who I think could sign bargain contracts. These are players who have had some down years who I think have something to give and could provide excess value on their contracts.