3 forwards Maple Leafs could select at 2025 NHL Draft

Daniil Prokhorov

Daniil Prokhorov is an 18-year-old right-winger from Krasnodar, Russia. He's a huge kid (6'6 and 209 pounds) who can skate well. The large Russia also has a decent shot. He registered 20 goals and seven assists for 27 points in 43 games for MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg in the MHL. Central Scouting has Prokhorov ranked 66th overall.

One of the reasons for Prokhorov being ranked 66th overall is what's known as the Russian Factor. In recent years, many Russian-born players have chosen to play in Russia over coming to North America to play in the NHL. This has seen the number of Russia-born players getting drafted decline. Prokhorov is expected to play for MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg again next season.

Adding a big winger who likes to finish his checks, has a good shot, and skates well is something many teams would love to do. If Prokhorov informs NHL teams that he is willing to come to North America after the 2025-26 season, then you might see him move up in the draft order. With that being said, the Leafs could still draft him regardless of a North American commitment and try to persuade him.

There's no guarantee that Leafs GM Brad Treliving or head coach Craig Berube will still be with the team by the time Prokhorov makes it to the NHL, but he is their type of player. It's hard to see Treliving passing on Prokhorov if he's available when the Leafs make their selection.